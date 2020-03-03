SentinelOne Named to the 2020 CB Insights AI 100 List

Only Endpoint Security Company Recognized as One of the Most Innovative Artificial Intelligence Startups

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SentinelOne, the autonomous cybersecurity platform company, today announced the company was named to the fourth annual CB Insights AI 100 ranking, showcasing the 100 most promising private artificial intelligence companies in the world. SentinelOne is one of ten companies on this year’s list valued at over $1 billion and is the only endpoint security company included.

SentinelOne is the only cybersecurity solution that encompasses prevention, detection, and response capabilities across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single, completely autonomous platform — using patented behavioral and static AI models to deliver autonomous capabilities with the lowest performance impact. With SentinelOne, organizations gain full transparency into everything that is happening across the network at machine speed — to defeat every attack, at every stage of the threat lifecycle — replacing traditional antivirus solutions.

“Our use of AI and machine learning is revolutionizing enterprise security,” said Raj Rajamani, Chief Product Officer, SentinelOne. “We were one of the first products to introduce a pure AI based malware detection engine that doesn’t rely on a signature database. Our AI processes enormous amounts of data in real time to detect anomalous activity autonomously. Deployed in the world’s largest enterprises, SentinelOne brings unparalleled prevention and detection coupled with autonomous responses across all attack surfaces – made possible by our patented AI models.”

The CB Insights research team selected the 2020 AI 100 from nearly 5,000 companies based on several factors including patent activity, investor quality, news sentiment analysis, proprietary Mosaic scores, market potential, partnerships, competitive landscape, team strength, and tech novelty. The 2020 AI 100 companies span the globe, from the US, UK, China, Chile, and South Africa, and are supported by more than 600 investors.

“It’s been remarkable to see the success of the companies named to the Artificial Intelligence 100 over the last four years. The 2019 AI 100 saw 48 companies go on to raise $4.9B of additional financing and nine got acquired,” said CB Insights CEO Anand Sanwal. “It has been gratifying to see that CB Insights’ data-driven approach to identifying the top AI companies using patents, customer traction, investor quality, market sizing and more has become so effective at picking the AI winners of tomorrow. We look forward to seeing what the 2020 AI 100 companies will accomplish over the course of this year and beyond.”

To learn more on how SentinelOne uses AI to detect and autonomously respond to malicious behavior immediately, offering prevention of attacks, detection, and most importantly machine speed responses such as on-device remediation and rollback, please visit: www.sentinelone.com.

About SentinelOne



SentinelOne is the only cybersecurity solution encompassing AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous platform. With SentinelOne, organizations gain full transparency into everything happening across the network at machine speed – to defeat every attack, at every stage of the threat lifecycle. To learn more visit www.sentinelone.com or follow us at @SentinelOne, on LinkedIn or Facebook.

About CB Insights



CB Insights helps the world’s leading companies accelerate their digital strategy and transformation efforts with data, not opinion. Our Emerging Tech Insights Platform provides companies with actionable insights and tools to discover and manage their response to emerging technology and startups. To learn more, please visit www.cbinsights.com.

Contacts

Maryellen Sartori



fama PR for SentinelOne



S1@famapr.com