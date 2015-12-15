Sequans to Host Virtual Analyst/Investor Event Webcast Today and Reaffirm Fourth Quarter 2020 Guidance

PARIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#certified–Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS), leading developer and provider of 5G and 4G chips and modules for IoT, will host a virtual analyst/investor event today at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The virtual event will feature presentations from Georges Karam, CEO, and Deborah Choate, CFO. A question-and-answer session will follow the presentation.

During the presentation, the company will reaffirm its current guidance for the fourth quarter of 2020, which is a sequential increase in revenue of at least 10% from the $14.1 million reported for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020. This guidance represents an increase in revenue for the full year 2020 of more than 60% compared to 2019.

Webcast

The webcast will begin at 9:00 a.m. EST and can be accessed at: www.sequans.com/investors/webcasts-and-presentations/

To access the site and register for the event, participants should allow several minutes before the start time.

About Sequans

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) is a leading developer and provider of 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical IoT. For 5G/4G massive IoT applications, Sequans provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms, featuring industry-leading low power consumption, a large set of integrated functionalities, and global deployment capability. For 5G/4G broadband and critical IoT applications, Sequans offers a product portfolio based on its Cassiopeia Cat 4/Cat 6 4G and high-end Taurus 5G chip platforms, optimized for low-cost residential, enterprise, and industrial applications. Founded in 2003, Sequans is based in Paris, France with additional offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Israel, Finland, Hong Kong, Singapore, Taiwan, South Korea, and China. Visit Sequans online at www.sequans.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains projections and other forward-looking statements regarding future events or our future financial performance and potential financing sources. All statements other than present and historical facts and conditions contained in this release, including any statements regarding expected revenue for the fourth quarter of 2020, future revenue potential, results of operations and financial positions, business strategy and plans, expectations for Massive IoT and Broadband and Critical IoT sales, the ability to continue to operate remotely (as required) at high levels of productivity, increasing backlog of orders, the impact of the coronavirus on our manufacturing operations, and on customer demand, and our objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements (within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended). These statements are only predictions and reflect our current beliefs and expectations with respect to future events and are based on assumptions and subject to risk and uncertainties and subject to change at any time. We operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time. Given these risks and uncertainties, you should not rely on or place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Actual events or results may differ materially from those contained in the projections or forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements publicly, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. In addition to the risk factors contained in our Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, some of the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained herein include, without limitation: (i) the contraction or lack of growth of markets in which we compete and in which our products are sold, (ii) unexpected increases in our expenses, including manufacturing expenses, (iii) our inability to adjust spending quickly enough to offset any unexpected revenue shortfall, (iv) delays or cancellations in spending by our customers, (v) unexpected average selling price reductions, (vi) the significant fluctuation to which our quarterly revenue and operating results are subject due to cyclicality in the wireless communications industry and transitions to new process technologies, (vii) our inability to anticipate the future market demands and future needs of our customers, (viii) our inability to achieve new design wins or for design wins to result in shipments of our products at levels and in the timeframes we currently expect, (ix) our inability to enter into and execute on strategic alliances, (x) our ability to meet performance milestones under strategic license agreements, (xi) the impact of natural disasters on our sourcing operations and supply chain, (xii) our ability to remediate material weaknesses in our internal controls relating to controls over the accounting and presentation of complex, non-routine and certain other transactions, including certain revenue arrangements, (xiii) the impact of the coronavirus on the ability to operate our business and research, production of our products or demand for our products by customers whose supply chain is impacted or whose operations have been impacted by government shelter-in-place or similar orders, (xiv) the impact of the coronavirus on capital markets and our ability to raise debt and equity financing, and (xv) other factors detailed in documents we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contacts

Sequans media relations: Kimberly Tassin (USA), +1.425.736.0569, kimberly@sequans.com

Sequans investor relations: Claudia Gatlin (USA), +1 212.830.9080, claudia@sequans.com