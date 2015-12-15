Siemens Advanta Helps Bleutech Park Las Vegas Lay Framework for Smart City Vision

Siemens Advanta Brings Digital Transformation Expertise to One-of-a-Kind $7.5 bn. Las Vegas, Nevada Futuristic-Mixed-Use Development

Today, Siemens Advanta and Bleutech Park announced a partnership to co-create the futuristic smart city vision – bringing the impressive Las Vegas mixed-use development one step closer to fruition. Siemens Advanta, the IoT consultancy and solution delivery arm of the global technology powerhouse, will work in tandem with Bleutech Park Properties and its partners to create the master plan of the campus' interconnected infrastructure through a multi-phased approach.





Siemens Advanta is one of the strategic technology partners helping realize the $7.5 billion, six+ year project that has set out to forever transform the Vegas skyline. The consulting team has kicked off the first phase of the project by identifying the “north star” that underscores the opportunities for Bleutech Park Las Vegas from a business, technical and operational planning perspective. This initial phase ensures that the new community delivers maximum value for Bleutech Park, its residents, businesses, and their customers. Elevating the interconnected world via technology, the city will be a desirable place to live, learn and play while also forming the workforce of the future via its state-of-the-art Manufacturing and Innovation Hub.

Slated to break ground in the Las Vegas Valley this year, the new one-of-a-kind development will be constructed of net-zero carbon footprint buildings within its own insular mini-city, featuring automated multi-functional designs, renewable energy sources, photovoltaic supertrees, and a variety of other interconnected innovations. The smart city development will encompass ultra-luxury residential towers, futuristic hotels, technologically advanced office spaces, and a full entertainment tower that will feature a casino.

“We’re honored and excited to be involved in this monumental project from its inception as the sole OT/IT consultancy and solution delivery partner,” said Peter Torrellas, digital cities and infrastructure vice president and partner, Siemens Advanta. “Concepting from this early stage will allow Bleutech Park Las Vegas to be a true digital revolution, building the future of smart and connected infrastructure from the ground up.”

“We have enlisted Siemens Advanta’s expertise due to their deep domain knowledge and track record of successful smart building and operational technology projects,” said Janet Garcia, CEO and founder, Bleutech Park. “We will look to them to guide our journey from ideation, to master planning, all the way through execution as we weave innovative and cutting-edge technology through every touchpoint of our smart infrastructure of the future.”

About Siemens Advanta

Siemens founded the new business unit Siemens Advanta on April 1, 2019 with its headquarters in Munich, Germany. It has been designed to unlock the digital future of its clients by offering end-to-end support on their unique digitalization journey. Siemens Advanta is a strategic advisor and a trusted implementation partner in digital transformation and industrial IoT with a global network of more than 8000 employees in 19 countries and 89 offices. Highly skilled and experienced experts offer services which range from consulting to design & prototyping to solution & implementation and operation – everything out of one hand. Further information is available on the Internet at www.siemens-advanta.com.

Siemens Corporation is a U.S. subsidiary of Siemens AG, a global technology powerhouse that has stood for engineering excellence, innovation, quality, reliability and internationality for more than 170 years. Active around the world, the company focuses on intelligent infrastructure for buildings and distributed energy systems and on automation and digitalization in the process and manufacturing industries. Siemens brings together the digital and physical worlds to benefit customers and society. Through Mobility, a leading supplier of intelligent mobility solutions for rail and road transport, Siemens is helping to shape the world market for passenger and freight services. Via its majority stake in the publicly listed company Siemens Healthineers, Siemens is also a world-leading supplier of medical technology and digital health services. In addition, Siemens holds a minority stake in Siemens Energy, a global leader in the transmission and generation of electrical power that has been listed on the stock exchange since September 28, 2020. In fiscal 2020, Siemens Group USA generated revenue of $17 billion and employs approximately 40,000 people serving customers in all 50 states and Puerto Rico.

About Bleutech Park Las Vegas:

Bleutech Park Las Vegas bills itself as the world’s first entirely sustainable, self-contained ecosystem. Slated to break ground in the Las Vegas Valley in 2021, the $7.5-Billion project will incorporate extensive digital infrastructure, enabling it to harness the power of digitization, system integration, electrification, hydrogen technologies, mobility and 5G to bring emerging technologies to life. Built on a digital platform, Bleutech Park will feature automated multi-functional designs, renewable energies from solar/wind/water/kinetic, autonomous vehicles, artificial intelligence (AI), augmented reality (AR), Internet of Things (IoT), Robotics, powered by 5G promoting a new approach to Health and Safety within the Built Environment. A Smart City capable to undertake future pandemics, harnessing the power of data vital to build a secure, citizen-centric and eco-centric sustainable development. Bleutech Park’s mixed-use environment (Live-Learn-Work-Play) features a cluster of net-zero carbon footprint workforce residences, ultra-luxury residential towers, hotel, offices, retail, and the tallest entertainment tower, which will redefine the skyline of Las Vegas. The project will create more than 25,000 new jobs and bring much needed industry diversification to the Las Vegas valley committed to training the workforce of the future.

Bleutech Park Properties Inc. is a Delaware registered Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) dedicated to providing finance, operation and asset management of primary Bleutech Park projects. Bleutech Park Properties Inc. is proud to design, build, finance, operate and maintain the future of smart and connected infrastructure while leveraging emerging technologies with higher standards of sustainability pledging net-zero by 2030.

