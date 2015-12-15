siffron and MTI Partner to Accelerate the Retail Industry’s Digital Transformation to Smart Retail

TWINSBURG, Ohio & HILLSBORO, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#customeranalytics–siffron® and MTI (Mobile Tech, Inc.) announced they are leveraging their combined 100 years of retail industry experience and product portfolios to bring retail innovation and intelligent solutions to their customers. This partnership will enhance each brand’s business with integrated products and a full suite of solutions to improve the customer experience.

The siffron and MTI partnership combines intelligent security hardware with cloud-based software to create real-time visibility into merchandised product performance. These solutions empower employees to service customers while reducing product shrinkage.

“siffron is laser focused on innovation and providing total retail solutions,” stated Brent Ewing, siffron VP of Product Development and Strategic Partnerships. “This partnership with MTI will provide retailers with smart solutions that provide the insights and tools they need to grow their businesses.”

“MTI’s partnership with siffron creates a richer experience for retailers and their customers by drawing upon our collective deep retail expertise and complementary products and services,” said Mary Jesse, Chief Executive Officer, MTI. “Our teams are completely aligned and enthusiastic about the opportunities we have to delight our customers together.”

Retailers are rapidly evolving their business models as the industry adapts to new norms. Digital transformation is needed to create a Smart Retail ecosystem that drives growth and delivers an integrated, omnichannel customer experience. The siffron and MTI partnership’s innovation will provide an unmatched resource for retailers to achieve these goals.

About siffron

For over 60 years, siffron has been a leader in the retail display and loss prevention industry, providing solutions designed to increase sales, improve category management, limit shrink and reduce labor at the point of sale. These products include custom product displays; merchandising and loss prevention systems; label, sign and literature holders; product merchandisers and display components; as well as fresh area merchandising products, supplies and backroom organization solutions. siffron offers start-to-finish solution delivery, including consultation, design, prototyping, production, fulfillment and purchase consolidation.

About MTI

MTI is a global solutions innovator in retail security and smart retail, serving the largest and most highly regarded global brands. Our smart IoT platform drives superior operational efficiency, employee satisfaction and customer experiences. MTI’s innovative design and production capabilities, along with our unmatched field technical services, ensure success for our customers in retail, healthcare and hospitality. Our global services organization offers 24/7/365 field support in over 90 countries, and resolves 98% of problems on the first visit.

Headquartered in Hillsboro, Oregon, with offices in Hong Kong, Ireland and London, we bring over 40 years of experience helping our customers meet their complex business needs.

