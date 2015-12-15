Skybound Entertainment Partners With Striking Distance Studios on Upcoming Survival Horror Game The Callisto Protocol

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Skybound Entertainment today announced a partnership with Striking Distance Studios and KRAFTON, Inc. that will help bring The Callisto Protocol, a single-player, narrative driven survival horror game, to PCs and consoles in 2022. With its expertise in building horror-themed transmedia brand extensions, Skybound will act as a strategic partner for Striking Distance Studios and publisher KRAFTON, Inc., bringing its global marketing and distribution capabilities to the game.

The Callisto Protocol is set in Black Iron Prison on Jupiter’s dead moon of Callisto in the year 2320. Players must survive unspeakable horrors as they escape Black Iron and uncover the dark secrets of the mysterious United Jupiter Company. Developed by the team behind the iconic Dead Space franchise, The Callisto Protocol is a next-generation take on the survival horror genre that aims to raise the bar for immersive interactive storytelling.

“Striking Distance Studios has one goal with The Callisto Protocol – to make one of the most terrifying games of all time,” said Glen Schofield, CEO of Striking Distance Studios. “Skybound Entertainment is unrivaled in the worlds of sci-fi and horror storytelling, and will be an incredible partner for KRAFTON and Striking Distance Studios as we bring the world of The Callisto Protocol to life in games and beyond.”

The Callisto Protocol was first introduced at The Game Awards in December 2020 with a cinematic trailer, and follow-up uncensored red band trailer, set deep within the depths of Black Iron Prison.

“The team at Striking Distance Studios are the video game industry’s best at creating blockbuster games,” said Robert Kirkman, Chairman of Skybound Entertainment and creator of The Walking Dead. “Through Skybound, The Walking Dead has expanded from its original comic book to multiple television series, books, video games, merchandise, and more, and we can’t wait to explore similar possibilities for The Callisto Protocol with Skybound’s multiplatform expertise. We’re excited to be working on this IP alongside the game’s publisher, KRAFTON.”

“KRAFTON is thrilled to join forces with Skybound Entertainment to help us bring Striking Distance Studios’ ambitious new take on survival horror to life,” said Ashley Youngsun Nam, Head of Global Business Development and Studio Management for KRAFTON, Inc. “We’ve assembled a dream team of developers and publishing talent that is poised to redefine sci-fi horror for a whole new generation of gamers around the world.”

The Callisto Protocol is currently in development at Striking Distance Studios in the San Francisco suburb of San Ramon, California. The team has grown to more than 150 game industry veterans in less than 18 months.

Learn more about The Callisto Protocol at www.CallistoTheGame.com or follow the game on Twitter @CallistoTheGame.

About Skybound

Skybound Entertainment is a multiplatform content company that works closely with creators and their intellectual properties, extending their stories to further platforms including comics, television, film, tabletop and video games, books, digital content, and beyond. The company is the home of notable properties including The Walking Dead, Invincible, and Super Dinosaur.

Skybound is also a publisher, producer and global distributor of several award-winning tabletop and video games. The Skybound game slate includes Telltale’s The Walking Dead, a collection of Beamdog titles including Baldur’s Gate and Neverwinter Nights, and in partnership with iam8bit, physical editions of games like Ori and the Will of the Wisps and Untitled Goose Game.

About Striking Distance Studios

Striking Distance Studios is a AAA development studio committed to crafting thought-provoking immersive experiences, driven by a passion for quality and excellence. Based in San Ramon, CA, in the San Francisco Bay Area, Striking Distance is helmed by Glen Schofield, the creator of Dead Space and founder of Sledgehammer Games. For more information about Striking Distance Studios, please visit www.StrikingDistanceStudios.com or follow the company on Twitter @SD_Studios.

About KRAFTON, Inc.

KRAFTON, Inc. is a collective of independent game development teams responsible for various entertainment properties, including PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS, ELYON, and TERA. The name, which is derived from the word craftsmanship, is an acknowledgement of the company’s never-ending pursuit of innovation and creating engaging experiences. KRAFTON currently consists of PUBG Studio, Striking Distance Studios, Bluehole Studio, and RisingWings. For more information about KRAFTON, please visit https://www.krafton.com.

