SS8 Announces Location Data Solution for Lawful Intelligence

Analysis and Visualization of Location Data to Empower Law Enforcement Agencies

MILPITAS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#lawfulintelligence—SS8 Networks, the leader in Lawful Intercept and Monitoring Center platforms, today announced it has expanded its real-time data analysis capabilities to include location data. Used by law enforcement agencies, the “Globe” component of their Intellego XT monitoring center provides mapping and timeline visualization of location intelligence for suspects-of-interest.

The correlation of location data can provide significant historical and predictive intelligence. With more geospatial technologies emerging, there is a significant amount of location information being produced by smart phones and sensors, which are embedded in multiple IoT devices. When this data is compiled and properly analyzed, agencies have a wholistic picture and map of a suspect’s movements and favorite places to visit.

“This level and speed of location data analysis is a powerful forensics tool for intelligence agencies,” said Dr. Keith Bhatia, CEO of SS8 Networks. “Leveraging Intellego XT’s Monitoring Center and its advanced ability to analyze digital intelligence helps make our world a safer place, and I am proud of SS8 contributions in that mission.”

Intellego XT is a comprehensive communications and location data analysis platform designed to aid in law enforcement investigations. It provides comprehensive high-volume data analytics in real time while providing both passive and active location tracking, as well as detailed location visualization.

About SS8

SS8, a network intelligence company, provides solutions to help customers quickly identify, track, and investigate devices and subjects of interest. Headquartered in Silicon Valley with sales and support offices in the U.S. and UK, SS8 has deployments in more than 30 countries supporting networks with nearly 1 billion subscribers. For more information, visit www.SS8.com or follow us on Twitter @SS8 or LinkedIn.

Contacts

Racheal Vincent, Marketing Operations



+1-408-944-0250



info@ss8.com