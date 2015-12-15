Strategy Analytics: Automation, IoT, Cloud and 5G Accelerate the Growth of Unified Endpoint Security Adoption

UES meets the need to protect a complete fleet of remote connected devices, PCs, laptops, smartphones, and tablets, as WFH surges

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The subjects of security and privacy continue to provoke passionate debate among users, enterprises and governments alike. With the growth in working from home (WFH), endpoint security is becoming a major concern among enterprises embarking on a digital transformation journey. COVID-19 has forced companies to create remote workforces and operate from cloud-based platforms. These factors have increased the risk of endpoint devices becoming the subject of attacks from malicious actors propagating viruses. The massive shift towards work from home has forced businesses to remodel their business strategies and increase their spending on security. This will lead to increased demand for unified endpoint security solutions post pandemic, as hybrid modes of working become the norm, according to a new Strategy Analytics report, “Unified Endpoint Security in a Work-From-Home World”.

According to Gina Luk, Principal Analyst, Mobile Workforce Strategies at Strategy Analytics, and author of the report, “As the digital economy expands, both in size and complexity, so too do its points of vulnerability that may be subject to attack. The work from home culture presents an opportunity to breach security controls, as companies adapt to this new mode of operating. Many of the security problems plaguing physical networks have translated over to the virtual ones. Therefore, the growing demand for BYOD and work from home policies are creating multiple challenges for IT organizations to provide a secure networking environment. The need for unified endpoint security (UES) is being driven by IT demand for a single console for all security events”.

Andrew Brown, Executive Director of Enterprise Research at Strategy Analytics, added “In addition, UES complements unified endpoint management (UEM) to provide a lower total cost of ownership (TCO) and better operational productivity. This also provides better security outcomes by reducing the complexity for IT to secure devices, improves visibility across all device types, and offers the potential to detect previously unknown threats — all within a single console. Furthermore, critical data protection and IoT growth boost demand for endpoint protection in Healthcare, Finance, Telecom, Media, and Technology (TMT), and government sectors”.

Moving forward, enterprises should expect a substantial increase in cyber-attacks in 2021, exacerbated by automation, the IoT, cloud growth and 5G. We foresee cybersecurity budgets in 2021 climbing to higher levels than pre-pandemic limits.

