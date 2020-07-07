Strategy Analytics: Defense Communications Spending to Reach $38 Billion in 2028

Evolving Mission Requirements Drive Rapid GaN Revenue Growth

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Communications networks for defense applications are going higher in frequency and operating over much broader bandwidths as these networks provide connectivity among many different domains of operation. In response to increasing performance requirements, spending for defense communications systems will increase to $38 billion in 2028. The Strategy Analytics Advanced Defense Systems (ADS) report “Global Military Communications Market and Technology Forecast: 2018 – 2028” addresses communication system spending and shipments of radios, communications satellites, VSAT terminals, datalinks and networks with the forecast data segmented by region, domain, mission, and semiconductor content. The report forecasts that GaN will be the fastest growing device technology, with revenue increasing nearly six-fold over the forecast period.

“The effectiveness of evolving battlefield philosophies relies heavily on the speed at which data is acquired, evaluated and transmitted as a command,” noted Eric Higham Director of the Advanced Defense Systems (ADS) service. “To keep forces agile, resources from different domains, including space and autonomous platforms must all communicate effectively.” He went on to say, “This places an enormous burden on communications networks and GaN technology will see a big revenue boost because it will enable system performance improvements.”

