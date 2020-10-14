Strategy Analytics: Li-Fi (Light Fidelity) Faces Tough Competition but Positive Outlook in Retail, Warehousing, Healthcare and Education

Line of Sight limitations, need for integration with major OEMs outside the lighting industry, are key challenges

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Strategy Analytics predicts that the Li-Fi (Light Fidelity) market has the potential to reach $9.6B in revenue by 2025, according to a new IoT Strategies report “An Introduction to Li-Fi (Light Fidelity) for IoT Communications”





Li-Fi is a derivative of optical wireless communications (OWC) which uses LEDs for transmission of data and photodiodes for reception of data. Li-Fi uses part of visible light spectrum in order to deliver high speed communication, like Wi-Fi uses radio waves. Li-Fi is a bidirectional wireless system that transmits data via LED or infrared light. Unlike Wi-Fi, which uses radio frequency, Li-Fi technology requires a light source with a chip to transmit a signal through light waves. This offers an alternative or rather a compliment to wireless networks.

Li-Fi is a disruptive technology that has the potential to impact a number of industries. It offers opportunities in the IoT, including Industry 4.0 applications, Lighting-as-a-Service (LaaS) in the lighting industry, intelligent transport systems, smart cities and health monitoring.

According to Andrew Brown, Executive Director of Enterprise and IoT at Strategy Analytics and author of the report: “We are skeptical about large projections for future Li-Fi industry revenue, given that alternative technologies exist, are well-established and the fact that Li-FI technology has drawbacks, such as the requirement for line-of-sight, high cost, limited ecosystem and lack of integration from all major OEMs outside the lighting industry. However, there are advantages to Li-Fi which make it suitable in some environments, such as the fact that it is license-free, offers very high bandwidth and can be installed wherever there is existing lighting”.

“We believe the market is still nascent, but shows promise. In terms of market segments, industry verticals with the largest Li-Fi adoption are those already using smart lighting setups, such as retail or warehousing and educational institutions, such as the Republic Polytechnic in Singapore, where line of sight can be effective for specific locations”, he added.

The comprehensive report on Li-Fi is available here: An Introduction to Li-Fi (Light Fidelity) for IoT Communications”

The Strategy Analytics Li-Fi Forecast is here: Global Li-Fi B2B Revenue Forecast by Vertical Industry

Source: Strategy Analytics, Inc.

#SA_IoT

About Strategy Analytics

Strategy Analytics, Inc. is a global leader in supporting companies across their planning lifecycle through a range of customized market research solutions. Our multi-discipline capabilities include: industry research advisory services, customer insights, user experience design and innovation expertise, mobile consumer on-device tracking and business-to-business consulting competencies. With domain expertise in: smart devices, connected cars, intelligent home, service providers, IoT, strategic components and media, Strategy Analytics can develop a solution to meet your specific planning need. For more information, visit us at www.strategyanalytics.com.

Service Name: Enterprise IoT

Contacts

Report contacts:

European Contact: Andrew Brown, +44 (0)1908 423 630, abrown@strategyanalytics.com

US Contact: David Kerr, +1 617 614 0720, dkerr@strategyanalytics.com