Strategy Analytics: Top Enterprise Mobility Trends for the New Normal

Digital Transformation Will Drive Corporate Agenda

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–This year’s predictions from Mobile Workforce Strategies are shaped by the disruptive forces of the COVID-19 pandemic, which will dramatically alter the global business ecosystem for the next 12 months and beyond. The impacts from COVID-19 are ubiquitous and affect the many external forces that are driving change. Yet despite the disruptions caused by the global pandemic in 2020, the global economy remains on its way to being digitized, as most products and services are based on a digital delivery model or require digital augmentation to remain competitive, according to a new Strategy Analytics report, “7 Predictions For Enterprise Mobility in 2021”.

According to Gina Luk, Principal Analyst, Mobile Workforce Strategies at Strategy Analytics, and author of the report, “the pandemic illustrated why businesses need to be able to adapt and respond to business disruptions. In the midst of combating COVID-19 pandemic, even companies that had said no to BYOD have come to terms with it, as a fair share of remote work would not even be possible without such a policy. We see BYOD becoming a business imperative and digitalization a necessity, with core technologies such as cloud, 5G, AI, VR, AR facilitating business transformation in 2021”.

Andrew Brown, Executive Director of Enterprise Research at Strategy Analytics, added “The pandemic has placed a huge burden on businesses to become flexible, agile, and safe, both for their workforces and, in many cases, business survival, so the priority is to act, rather than react. It is clear that digital transformation is accelerating as a result, forcing us to rethink traditional ways of working. This transformation is not just changing how we work with IT, office tools and administrative systems, but is also creating new business opportunities”.

About Strategy Analytics

Strategy Analytics, Inc. is a global leader in supporting companies across their planning lifecycle through a range of customized market research solutions. Our multi-discipline capabilities include: industry research advisory services, customer insights, user experience design and innovation expertise, mobile consumer on-device tracking and business-to-business consulting competencies. With domain expertise in: smart devices, connected cars, intelligent home, service providers, IoT, strategic components and media, Strategy Analytics can develop a solution to meet your specific planning need. For more information, visit us at www.strategyanalytics.com.

Source: Strategy Analytics, Inc.



#SA_IoT

For more information about Strategy Analytics

Mobile Workforce Strategies: Click here

IoT Strategies: Click Here

Contacts

Report contacts:

Contact: Gina Luk, +44(0) 1908 423 632, gluk@strategyanalytics.com

Contact: Andrew Brown, +44(0) 1908 423 630, abrown@strategyanalytics.com