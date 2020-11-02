Tachyum Named a Top Tech Innovator for 2020 by WK Media & Technology Magazine

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tachyum™ Inc. today announced that it has been awarded the cover story of the October “Tech Innovators 2020” issue of WK Media & Technology magazine, showcasing the company’s journey to build the world’s first universal process in the digital global economy.

WK Media is a magazine company with fresh perspective towards showcasing the achievements of business leaders and entrepreneurs. In doing so, the publication sheds light on their innovations and remarkable business decisions which lead the way for many employees and personnel around the globe. The October cover story, “Tachyum: The Future of Data Center Solutions,” highlights the company’s co-founder and CEO Dr. Radoslav Danilak and his efforts in bringing Tachyum’s Prodigy Universal Processor to market.

The article discusses how Prodigy is an engineering marvel; how Tachyum’s infrastructure provides a giant leap in analytics; how Prodigy represents an investment in the future; and the visionary roadmap of Dr. Danilak as Tachyum solves “some of the biggest challenges posed by physics to bring unprecedented power and performance to chip design.”

Prodigy excels in technologies such as edge computing, IoT, HPC, convolutional AI, explainable AI, general AI, bio AI and spiking neural networks. For example, translating between English and Chinese requires a neural network with a capacity of more than 11 terabytes and is an arduous task on currently available “supercomputer” GPU processors of 20GB each. In contrast, Tachyum’s Prodigy fits 8TB per chip which is 32TB in coherent DRAM per node.

Prodigy outperforms today’s fastest Xeon processors while consuming 10x lower power on data center workloads (core vs. core), and outperforms NVIDIA’s fastest GPU (A100) on AI training and inferencing. A mere 125 HPC Prodigy racks can deliver 32 tensor ExaFLOPS. Prodigy’s 3x lower cost per MIPS and 10x lower core power translate to a 4x lower data center Total Cost of Ownership (TCO), enabling savings of millions to billions of dollars.

“We are pleased to have been recognized by WK Media for our efforts in bringing a new approach to processing power in the data center through our innovative Prodigy Universal Chip,” said Dr. Radoslav Danilak. “We have worked diligently this year to advance our design to the point where Prodigy will be ready for volume production in 2021. Being named as a Tech Innovator for 2020 by WK Media validates those efforts and offers readers an excellent vantage point to see how we have overcome the challenges of tomorrow’s computing workloads today by delivering a solution that satisfies the needs of hyperscale, AI and HPC infrastructures.”

About Tachyum

Tachyum is disrupting data centers, HPC and AI markets by providing universality, Industry leading performance, cost and power, while enabling data centers that are more powerful than the human brain. Tachyum, Co-founded by Dr. Radoslav Danilak, and its flagship product Prodigy, the world’s first and only universal processor, begins production in 2021 targeting a $50B market growing at 20% per year. With data centers currently consuming over 3% of the planet’s electricity, and 10% by 2025, low power Prodigy is critical for the continued doubling of worldwide data center capacity every 4 years. Tachyum has offices in the USA and Slovakia, EU. For more information, visit https://tachyum.com.

