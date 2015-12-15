Thailand Gaming Report 2020: Deep-Dive into Thailand’s Games Market and Gamers – ResearchAndMarkets.com
High consumer demand for games, esports, tournaments, and streaming, coupled with growing disposable income, improvements in infrastructure, and investment by multinational companies and country governments have set the stage for strong continued growth.
However, each country’s different culture, gamer preferences, and spending behaviors means there is no one size fits all approach to the region.
This country report provide a deep dive into Thailand’s games market and gamers.
The report includes:
- Market model and 5 year forecast through 2024
- Macroeconomic data
- Revenue
- Revenue by genre
- Gamers
- ARPU
- Top games
- Top publishers
- Trends
- Market developments
- Local market updates
- Esports
- Esports tournaments
- Esports teams and sponsors
- Regulatory overview
- PC ownership
- Impact of gaming on PC purchase
- PC brand and spending
- PC accessory brand
- PC game spending and payment methods
- PC gaming hours
- Console
- Top PC games
- Internet cafes
- Mobile games spending
- Top mobile games
- Mobile gaming behavior
- App stores
- Mobile payments
