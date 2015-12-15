The IoT Community – Internet of Things Community Announces Hippo Technologies, Inc., Has Joined Its Elite IoT Ecosystem as a Platinum Level Corporate Member

Hippo Technologies, Inc., CEO and Co-founder, Patrick Quinlan, M.D., appointed to the IoT Community Advisory Board and Healthcare IoT Center of Excellence

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The IoT Community (Internet of Things Community), the world’s largest community of CXOs and IoT professionals and practitioners, announces Hippo Technologies, Inc., a virtual care company delivering solutions for healthcare and medical education, has joined its elite ecosystem as a Platinum level corporate member. Its industry-leading Hippo Virtual Care™ platform and products bridge the gap between physical care and virtual care, enabling healthcare providers and educators to overcome the barriers of time, distance and training.

Hippo Technologies, Inc., will be participating in the series of IoT Slam events, taking place throughout 2021. In addition, Dr. Patrick Quinlan, CEO and Co-founder of Hippo Technologies, Inc., a healthcare industry veteran and former CEO of Ochsner Health, is appointed to the IoT Community Advisory Board and will serve on the Healthcare IoT Center of Excellence in an at-large capacity – collectively helping advance the evolution and uptake of next generation IoT-enabled solutions.

Hippo Technologies, Inc., joins the elite IoT Community ecosystem comprising the biggest names in technology and household names across the IoT industry. Over the past five years, IoT Community has engaged with industry leaders to create the most compelling and trusted thought leadership content in the IoT ecosystem.

Hippo Technologies, Inc., will work collaboratively with the community to address the wide variety of barriers, inhibitors, and technical and operational issues that accompany the Healthcare IoT, Digital Health and Virtual Care ecosystems helping to make a real difference particularly in underserved and under-resourced communities around the world.

Also by virtue of this coming together of the two organizations, IoT Community individual members, of which there are 26,000-plus globally, will now be able to gain access to exclusive content via Hippo Technologies’, Inc., Hippo HIVE, the Hippo Healthcare Institute for Virtual Education, that provides access to quality healthcare and education to everyone, everywhere. The roll-out of this integration is expected to be completed by April 9th, in time for the IoT Day Slam 2021.

At the April 9th, 2021 IoT Day Slam virtual event, Hippo Technologies, Inc., joins a world class lineup of IoT thought leaders and executive speakers where they will deliver a keynote address at this landmark event, which marks the IoT Community’s fourteenth IoT Slam branded event. The event is held annually in celebration of World IoT Day 2021, April 9th.

David Hill, Executive Director of the IoT Community said: “We are delighted to welcome Hippo Technologies, Inc., to our IoT Community corporate member ecosystem as a Platinum level corporate member, adding Dr. Quinlan to our Advisory Board and Healthcare IoT CoE. Hippo’s powerful virtual care offerings enable increased safety and convenience, as well as the ability to scale and share knowledge without boundaries, improving access to quality healthcare and improving outcomes. We look forward to helping make a real difference advocating the deployment and use of these transformative technologies across the Healthcare domain and beyond.”

Dr. Tom Bradicich, Hewlett Packard Fellow, at Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), and IoT Community Advisory Board Chair, said: “We are pleased that Hippo Technologies, Inc., will join us in the IoT Community, and that Dr. Patrick Quinlan will join our Advisory Board. We look forward to hearing their future vision for edge-to-cloud Healthcare at our 2021 IoT Slam events, beginning at the April 9th IoT Day Slam.”

Patrick Quinlan, CEO, Hippo Technologies, Inc., said: “Becoming a member of the prestigious IoT Community is a real honor for Hippo Technologies, Inc., and we are thrilled to join as Platinum Members. I am proud and excited to join the IoT Community Advisory Board and Healthcare IoT Center of Excellence, helping to further raise the focus at a core level, on the critically important issues relating to Healthcare and IoT.”

Chris Sullivan, Global Healthcare practice lead, Zebra Technologies and Chair of the IoT Community Healthcare IoT Center of Excellence, said: “We are excited to welcome Hippo Technologies, Inc., and Dr. Patrick Quinlan to the Healthcare IoT Center of Excellence, and by doing so, adding great depth of expertise in transformative virtual care – one of the core areas of focus for the HIoTCoE in 2021, in view of the global virus pandemic.”

