The Newest Entertainment Experience is Now Open in North Texas

Strike + Reel Is The First To Offer Bowling, Entertainment and Cinema Under One Roof

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Entertainment Properties Group, Inc. announced today the opening of a first-of-its-kind entertainment concept in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. Appropriately named after its roots in bowling and cinema, Strike + Reel opens today, Thursday, December 19 at 4 p.m. located at George Bush Tollway and Holford Road.

“We’ve combined the best of indoor entertainment to create fun and memorable experiences for our guests and team,” said Mark Moore, CEO of Entertainment Properties Group, Inc. “After working on this concept for quite some time, we’re excited to officially open the first Strike + Reel in our North Texas home.”

The 90,000-square-foot venue features state-of-the-art indoor attractions—including bowling, rock climbing, bumper cars, a high ropes course, two-level Xtreme laser tag and over 150 arcade video games, in addition to eight dine-in movie auditoriums with large-format screens, heated luxury recliners and full bar service.

The venue provides three dining experiences with a menu of shareables, pizza, handhelds, main plates, salads and desserts. Guests can strike and dine lane-side, wine and dine at Strike + Reel’s restaurant or recline and dine while watching a movie. Strike + Reel also offers a kid’s menu and a full-bar program of cocktails, 24 draft beers, 12 tapped wines and boozy shakes.

Menu highlights include Epic Cheese Fries with assorted fries, tater tots, pepper jack, applewood-smoked bacon, chopped brisket, chorizo, fried jalapeños, queso, jalapeño ranch, pico de gallo and scallions; Buffalo Chicken Pizza made with roasted chicken, ranch, red onions, mozzarella and buffalo sauce; Cuban Panini with roasted pork loin, ham, swiss cheese, mustard and pickles; Lemon Pepper Shrimp served with seven-grain rice and market vegetables; and The Titanic—an oversized dessert of massive scoops of ice cream, bananas, berry compote, chocolate & strawberry syrup, whipped cream and brownies. Cocktails range from the Righteous Rita to a Blueberry Mojito, Frisky Whiskey, a Classic Martini and Mezcal Manhattan.

To purchase movie tickets or to book a reservation, visit the Strike + Reel website HERE. A downloadable link to hi-res imagery can be found HERE.

ABOUT STRIKE + REEL:

Appropriately named for its roots in bowling and cinema, Strike + Reel is a new kind of entertainment destination in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. The first-of-its-kind venue features 24 bowling lanes and eight dine-in movie auditoriums. Additionally, Strike + Reel offers state-of-the-art indoor attractions—including bumper cars, rock climbing, laser tag, high-ropes course and video games. Strike + Reel is complete with chef-driven menu selections and full bar service of cocktails, 24 draft beers, 12 tapped wines and boozy shakes—all served lane-side, at Strike + Reel’s restaurant, and when watching a movie. To plan an event or learn more, please visit www.strikeandreel.com.

ABOUT ENTERTAINMENT PROPERTIES GROUP, INC.:

Founded in 2005 and based in Dallas, TX, Entertainment Properties Group, Inc. operates three unique entertainment and dining concepts—including PINSTACK, Strike + Reel and iT’Z Family Food & Fun.

