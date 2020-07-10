theScore Obtains GLI-33 Certification for Indiana

TORONTO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#sportsbetting—Score Media and Gaming Inc. (TSX Venture: SCR) (“theScore” or “the Company”), is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, Score Digital Sports Ventures Inc. (“theScore Bet”), has obtained Gaming Laboratories International GLI-33 certification for its mobile sports betting app and the sportsbook player account management platform it plans to deploy in Indiana. GLI’s evaluation of theScore Bet app and the sportsbook player account management platform was completed with the Bet.Works™ Sports Wagering Platform version 1.1.0. Achieving GLI-33 certification satisfies one of the remaining regulatory approvals necessary before theScore Bet may offer wagering in Indiana.

“We are very excited to have secured GLI-33 certification for Indiana for theScore Bet,” said John Levy, Founder and CEO of theScore. “This approval is a significant milestone and reflects the hard work of our engineering and product team who have been working tirelessly to ready theScore Bet for launch in Indiana as part of our multi-state expansion.”

theScore secured market access to offer mobile sports betting in Indiana via its previously announced agreement with Penn National Gaming Inc. and anticipates launching theScore Bet in Indiana later this summer, subject to the satisfaction by theScore of the Indiana Gaming Commission’s applicable regulatory requirements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About Score Media and Gaming Inc.

Score Media and Gaming Inc. empowers millions of sports fans through its digital media and sports betting products. Its media app ‘theScore’ is one of the most popular in North America, delivering fans highly-personalized live scores, news, stats, and betting information from their favorite teams, leagues, and players. The Company’s sports betting app ‘theScore Bet’ delivers an immersive and holistic mobile sports betting experience. Natively built for iOS and Android devices, theScore Bet is deeply integrated with theScore’s media app and is currently available to place wagers in New Jersey. Publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange (SCR), theScore also creates and distributes innovative digital content through its web, social and esports platforms.

Forward-looking (safe harbour) statement

Statements made in this news release that relate to future plans, events or performances are forward-looking statements. Any statement containing words such as “may”, “would”, “could”, “will”, “believes”, “plans”, “anticipates”, “estimates”, “expects” or “intends” and other similar statements which are not historical facts contained in this release are forward-looking, and these statements involve risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations. Such statements reflect theScore’s current views with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward looking statements, including among other things, those which are discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Information Form as filed with applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities and available on SEDAR under the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com and elsewhere in documents that theScore files from time to time with such securities regulatory authorities, including its Management’s Discussion & Analysis. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law or regulatory requirements.

