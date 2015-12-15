TP-Link Introduces All-New Archer AX5400 Wi-Fi 6 Router for Next-Level 8K Streaming!

Upgrade your smart home with high-performance speeds and 4x more capacity designed for everyone at an incredible value

BREA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TP-Link®, a leading global provider of consumer and business networking products, today introduced the Archer AX5400 Dual-band Wi-Fi 6 Router (Archer AX73). The Archer AX5400 features the latest-generation in Wi-Fi 6 technology, equipped with HE160 and 1024-QAM, offering 25 percent faster data speeds and six streams of simultaneous transmissions for improved network efficiency and bandwidth to enjoy the benefits of a buffer-free experience while streaming, downloading, gaming and more, all at the same time.

“We are thrilled to be releasing the Archer AX5400, featuring the latest in Wi-Fi 6 and wireless networking advancements,” said Jeff Barney, COO at TP-Link USA. “Users will enjoy blazing fast wireless speeds over six simultaneous streams, with 4x more capacity for today’s smart homes. Not only future-proofing their home network but enjoying the latest security features such as enhanced IoT protection.”

Archer AX5400 Dual-band Wi-Fi 6 Router (Archer AX73)

The Archer AX5400 provides fully featured Wi-Fi 6 technology to enable up to 5.4 Gbps of high-speed dual-band connections. Combining the latest in OFDMA and MU-MIMO reduces network congestion and improves network capacity allowing users to connect 4x more devices while enjoying faster browsing, 8K streaming, and high-speed downloads, all at the same time. 6 high-performance antennas with beamforming and 4T4R technology delivers superior coverage designed perfectly to cover users’ homes. The Archer AX5400 is compatible with OneMesh™ and will work with any OneMesh range extender to create seamless whole-home coverage.

The Archer AX5400 offers a contemporary aesthetic look and feel with its slant rectangle armor vent design that allows for improved heat dissipation, unleashing full potential. Additionally, the Archer AX5400 features the new TP-Link HomeShield solution delivering a safe network environment by providing enhanced IoT security, DDoS attack prevention, robust parental controls, and comprehensive reporting, giving users complete control over their network**.

Pricing & Availability

The Archer AX5400 Dual-Band Wi-Fi 6 Router (Archer AX73) has an MSRP of $199.99, available now on Amazon.

About TP-Link

Founded in 1996, TP-Link is a global provider of reliable networking devices and accessories, involved in all aspects of everyday life. The company is consistently ranked top provider of WLAN products, supplying distribution to more than 170 countries and serving hundreds of millions of people worldwide.

For further information visit www.tp-link.com/us

or the TP-Link Forum at https://community.tp-link.com/us.

*Maximum wireless transmission rates are the physical rates derived from IEEE Standard 802.11 specifications. Actual wireless data throughput, wireless coverage and maximum quantity of connected devices are not guaranteed and will vary as a result of network conditions, client limitations, and environmental factors, including building materials, obstacles, volume and density of traffic, and client location.

** Subscription is required for some pro features, learn more details at https://www.tp-link.com/us/homeshield/

