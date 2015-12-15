TP-Link Unveils New Networking Offerings, Bringing a Blazing-Fast, Ultra-Secure Broadband Experience to Consumers and Businesses

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TP-Link®, a leading global provider of consumer and business networking products, today introduced its latest networking offerings. The award-winning Deco now comes with voice built-in, while the Deco Mesh WiFi 6E and Archer router takes your WiFi to new levels. TP-Link’s 10G router and switch ensures the best connections possible, along with the 5G WiFi gateway Deco X80 and the HomeShield premium security service provide a blazing fast, easy to manage, and ultra-secure home networking experience for consumers and businesses.

TP-Link will showcase its newest solutions during the all-digital CES, January 11-14. To learn more, visit TP-Link’s virtual exhibit here.

Deco WiFi 6 Mesh with Voice built-in Powered by Alexa

A CES 2021 Innovation Awards Honoree, the Deco Voice X20 features a Mesh WiFi system with smart speaker that gives customers a whole-house WiFi experience with total voice control. Cover up to 4,000 square feet (2 pack), the Deco Voice X20 works with TP-Link Mesh technology to form a single, unified network, enabling seamless roaming connectivity as users move through the house without signal drops—even during streaming, video calling and cloud gaming. Alexa is integrated into the built-in smart speaker, enabling smart home management, voice control and music streaming. Deco Voice X20 also supports Alexa calling, messaging, and announcements (ACM), which expands the range of interactions between Deco units or with other Alexa built-in devices.

Introducing the WiFi 6E Lineup for Blazing Fast Connections

Part of the WiFi 6 family of products being introduced at CES are the AX7800 Whole Home Mesh WiFi 6E System (Deco X96), AX5400 Whole Home Mesh WiFi 6E System with Smart Hub (Deco X76 Plus), AX7800 Tri-Band WiFi 6E Router (Archer AX96), AX11000 Tri-Band WiFi 6E Router with 10G Ports (Archer AX206).

AX7800 Whole Home Mesh WiFi 6E System — Deco X96 operates on the 6 GHz Band, a newly opened frequency that brings more bandwidth and lower latency. Overall speeds are boosted to an incredible 7800 Mbps with tri-band WiFi. The Deco X96’s AI-driven mesh intelligently learns your network environment to provide ideal WiFi unique to your home. Additionally, Smart Antennas establish a stronger backhaul to boost coverage and improve wireless connections, while Seamless Roaming enables you to walk through your home and stay connected at the fastest possible speeds. TP-Link HomeShield provides a next level security for your network and smart devices.

AX5400 Whole Home Mesh WiFi 6E System with Smart Hub — Deco X76 Plus also operates on the 6 GHz Band, delivering overall speeds up to an incredible 5400 Mbps with tri-band WiFi. Its Built-in Smart Hub, brings all your products together in one easy-to-use app. Other key features include AI-driven mesh and seamless roaming. TP-Link HomeShield provides a next level security for your network and smart devices.

AX7800 Tri-Band WiFi 6E Router — Archer AX96 features a pure 6 GHz band for dedicated WiFi 6E and drives overall speeds up to an incredible 7800 Mbps with tri-band WiFi. Its Smart Antennas establish a strong backhaul to boost coverage and improve wireless connections. Other key features include AI-driven mesh and Seamless Roaming. TP-Link HomeShield provides a next level security for your network and smart devices.

Ultimate connection with 10G Port

AX11000 Tri-Band WiFi 6E Router with 10G Ports — Archer AX206 is the ultimate 10G router with blazing fast WiFi speeds up to 10 Gbps, along with unprecedented and flexible Multi-Gig. 1× 10 Gbps WAN/LAN SFP+ port, 1× 10 Gbps WAN/LAN port, and 1× 2.5 Gbps WAN/LAN port enable ultra-fast 10G networking for studios and Ethernet enthusiasts. Archer AX206 also features a pure 6 GHz band for dedicated Wi-Fi 6E, enabling a cleaner, broader 6 GHz band for unstoppable transmission. The advanced OFDMA and UL/DL MU-MIMO technology eradicates latency and makes it easy to transfer data to and from multiple devices simultaneously, reducing wait times drastically. Plus, it comes with HomeShield Security, which provides comprehensive network protection, robust parental controls, and real-time IoT protection.

5-Port 10G Multi-Gigabit Desktop Switch– TL-SX105 is a 5-Port 10G multi-gigabit desktop switch with lightning-fast connections that unlock the highest performance of 10G/Multi-Gig bandwidth and devices. Auto-negotiation for 100Mbps/1G/2.5G/5G/10G connections provides optimal performance, while its durable metal casing and desktop/wall-mounting design are well-suited for many environments. TL-SX105 also features an industry-leading fanless design that ensures silent operation, ideal for any home or business. 8 ports option is also available if you need connect more.

There are also new 5/8 port with 2.5G ports as more affordable options to deliver Multi-Gig performance.

Secure Your Smart Home with TP-Link HomeShield

TP-Link is also introducing HomeShield, a premium security service that keeps your home network safe with cutting-edge features for network and smart home protection.

HomeShield brings you the next level of security for your IoT devices. Its real-time scanner automatically identifies IoT devices and provides better monitoring and alerts should security issues occur. Robust networking protection blocks malicious URLs or other potential threats, and fixes network vulnerabilities. It also prevents DDoS attacks by recording abnormal incoming traffic and refusing requests from enlisted IPs. In addition, HomeShield provides more comprehensive reports to help you get a complete understanding of your home network activities such as online time analysis and threat reports.

Enjoy the Freedom of 5G WiFi

5G Whole Home WiFi 6 Gateway (Deco X80-5G) – Tapping into the power of 5G, the Deco X80-5G Whole Home WiFi 6 Gateway, available in select international markets, delivers unrivaled performance, increasing download speeds up to 5.0 Gbps, or 33-times faster than 4G. Its whole home Deco mesh technology ensures strong WiFi signals everywhere. Other key features include:

AX6000 Dual Band WiFi-4804 Mbps (5 GHz) + 1148 Mbps (2.4 GHz)

1× 2.5 Gbps port + 1× Gigabit port

VoLTE/VoIP Telephony-Supports VoIP and DECT base functions

New WiFi 6 EAP for Omada SDN B2B Solutions

TP-Link is also introducing new Wi-Fi 6 devices to its Omada SDN solution for enterprise customers, which makes IT set up and management simple and efficient. The new family of Omada SDN Wi-Fi 6 EAP for business includes:

AX6000 Ceiling Mount Tri-Band WiFi 6 Access Point – EAP680 HD that delivers astonishing wireless speeds of up to 6 Gbps powered by the latest WiFi 6 technology with a 10G Ethernet port supported by an 802.3bt PoE++ power supply.

AX1800 Wall Plate WiFi 6 Access Point – EAP615-Wall that delivers dual-band speeds of up to 1.8 Gbps powered by the latest Wi-Fi 6 technology with four gigabit ports (1×uplink + 3×downlink) and one downlink port offering PoE pass-through.

AX1800 Indoor/Outdoor WiFi 6 Access Point– EAP610-Outdoor that delivers dual-band speeds of up to 1.8 Gbps powered by the latest WiFi 6 technology with dedicated high-power amplifier and professional antennas with IP67 weatherproof enclosure.

Deco WiFi for ISP

Finally, TP-Link is introducing the Deco ISP Cloud management system, a more efficient and simple ISP solution. The Deco ISP Cloud is an integrated, cloud-based network solution for ISP remote management. It allows WISPs, SIs, and small businesses to monitor and manage all Deco products with a centralized management platform via the cloud. Learn more at https://www.tp-link.com/us/solution/deco-for-isp/

Pricing & Availability

TP-Link’s line up of products will become available throughout 2021 at competitive price points. For more information please visit https://www.tp-link.com/us/exhibition/ces/.

*Maximum wireless transmission rates are the physical rates derived from IEEE Standard 802.11 specifications. Actual wireless data throughput, wireless coverage and maximum quantity of connected devices are not guaranteed and will vary as a result of network conditions, client limitations, and environmental factors, including building materials, obstacles, volume and density of traffic, and client location.

** Subscription is required for some pro features, learn more details at https://www.tp-link.com/us/homeshield/

