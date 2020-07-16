Trinseo Receives Sustainability Certification for Plastics in Footwear

API, a Trinseo company, announces compliance with GRS standards for recycled content containing material

HORGEN, Switzerland–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$TSE #Materials–Applicazioni Plastiche Industriali S.p.A (API), the footwear arm of material solutions provider Trinseo, recently received Global Recycled Standard (GRS) accreditation for three of its thermoplastic elastomers (TPU). These materials – all branded APILON™ 52 ECO – are part of the Company’s sustainable solutions portfolio and contain varying amounts of recycled content.

The GRS certification provides independent evidence of a material’s sustainability claim.

To be certified, a material must contain at least 20% pre-consumer or post-consumer recycled content. API has been working closely with its customer VAMAS for the past five years on a closed-loop initiative to secure scrap material straight from the luxury footwear maker’s manufacturing floor and feed it back into virgin material for reprocessing.

This scrap is considered Post Industrial Recycled (PIR) material since it left the original place of production – API – and was reclaimed from an outside facility – VAMAS.

“This is an example of a creative material solution developed together with one of our valued customers to achieve sustainability goals,” said Giancarlo Busa, Global Market Leader TPE Footwear. “VAMAS has always been committed to sustainable solutions and this is another way the company can reduce its impact on the environment through material selection.”

“In this case, by reclaiming scrap from material originally produced at Trinseo, we know the composition of the product, and can mix it with virgin material while maintaining original performance properties. By having up to 50% recycled content in our APILON™ 52 ECO grades, we’re able to reduce fossil-based raw material consumption by reusing material that would have otherwise been scrapped.”

API was audited by ICEA, a non-profit consortium that certifies food and non-food companies in areas of sustainability. ICEA is endorsed by GRS as well as the Textile Exchange, a global non-profit that drives textile industry transformation with a goal of reducing the industry’s impact on the world’s water, soil, air, and human population.

The audit for GRS traced the material from the time it was produced and compounded at API to the VAMAS production facility where it was reclaimed, separated by color, and reground. Auditors then followed it through the process of being returned to API for reprocessing and finally delivered to VAMAS to be used in new footwear applications.

API is known in the footwear industry for working closely with customers throughout the footwear development process, its custom color capabilities, and its next generation sustainability solutions that include bioplastics as well as recycled content containing materials. Its vision over the next several years is to continue to impact sustainability through a portfolio of innovative materials where a growing percentage of them is considered sustainable because of their composition.

Earlier this month API’s parent company Trinseo launched ambitious sustainability goals for the next decade. Read more here.

About API

API is an Italian company specialized in the production of thermoplastic elastomeric compounds and bioplastics. Founded in 1956, API has developed a deep and proven experience based on continuous research into innovative, customized compounds for a wide range of applications. API was acquired by global materials company Trinseo in July 2017. For more information visit www.apiplastic.com.

About Trinseo

Trinseo (NYSE: TSE) is a global materials solutions provider and manufacturer of plastics, latex binders, and synthetic rubber. We are focused on delivering innovative and sustainable solutions to help our customers create products that touch lives every day — products that are intrinsic to how we live our lives — across a wide range of end-markets, including automotive, consumer electronics, appliances, medical devices, lighting, electrical, carpet, paper and board, building and construction, and tires. Trinseo had approximately $3.8 billion in net sales in 2019, with 17 manufacturing sites around the world, and approximately 2,700 employees. For more information visit www.trinseo.com.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” including, without limitation, statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, projections, expectations, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are not statements of historical facts. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words like “expect,” “estimate,” “will,” “may,” or expressions of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements reflect management’s evaluation of information currently available and are based on the Company’s current expectations and assumptions regarding the impact from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company’s business, the economy and other future conditions. Specific factors that could cause future results to differ from those expressed by the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, risks related to the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and those discussed in the Company’s Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2019 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), in subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in other filings and furnishings made by the Company with the SEC from time to time. Other unknown or unpredictable factors could also have material adverse effects on the Company’s performance. As a result of these or other factors, the Company’s actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof and are not a guarantee of future performance. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

Contacts

Press Contact:

Trinseo Deutschland Anlagengesellschaft mbH



Radu Botoaca



Tel: +49 6196 969 3025



Email: rbotoaca@trinseo.com