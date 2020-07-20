U.S. Air Force Awards ARC, Inc. $1.5 Million Phase II Small Business Innovation Research Contract

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Armaments Research Company, Inc. (ARC), an IoT and predictive analytics company, announces its $1.5M Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Phase II contract award with AFWERX and sponsored by the Air Force Special Operations Command (AFSOC). Headquartered in Washington, D.C., AFWERX’s mission is to solve problems and enhance the effectiveness of the Air Force by enabling thoughtful, deliberate, ground-up innovation across the Air Force.

“This Phase II award enables ARC to meet Air Force community needs for scale in training and operational environments while leveraging a unique data source to enhance real-time situational awareness in a multi-domain battlespace. This collaboration broadens existing efforts with U.S. Army and Marine end-users in developing a truly joint capability and creating further value for each Service,” says Michael Canty, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of ARC.

This contract expands ARC’s SBIR Phases I and III development to now demonstrate a novel capability reflective of feedback gathered across dozens of end-user interviews. Under this contract, ARC will work with Government stakeholders using distributed, AI-ready ground sensor data to enable autonomous resupply as another powerful application of manned-unmanned teaming in the modern battlefield. This feature compliments ARC’s current decision platform, the Military Intelligent Response Application (MIRA), first developed with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), facilitating rapid decision making, timelier support, and keen battlefield insights.

About ARC

Headquartered in Bethesda, MD, ARC has developed an IoT and predictive analytics capability that helps equip threatened military, law enforcement, and federal security personnel with decision-quality information during emergencies. Information generated by the technology enables timelier support, enhanced risk mitigation, and detailed insights for post-incident investigations and training.

About AFWERX

Headquartered in Washington, D.C., AFWERX is a catalyst for agile Air Force engagement across industry, academia, and non-traditional contributors to create transformative opportunities. AFRL and AFWERX have partnered to streamline the Small Business Innovation Research process to speed up the experience, broaden the pool of potential applicants and decrease bureaucratic overhead. They were established in 2017 by the Secretary of the Air Force, report to the Vice Chief of Staff of the Air Force, and are comprised of active duty, Air National Guard, Air Force Reserve, Air Force Civilian Service, and contractor personnel.

