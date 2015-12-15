United States Video Game Market Report 2021-2025 Featuring Activision Blizzard, Alphabet, Bluestack Systems, Electronic Arts, Microsoft, Nintendo, NVIDIA, Sony, Tencent, & Valve – ResearchAndMarkets.com
DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Video Game Market in US 2021-2025” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The video game market in US is poised to grow by $ 16.56 mn during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of 11% during the forecast period.
The market is driven by the rising penetration of smartphones and improving Internet access and increasing popularity of eSports tournaments.
The report on video game market in US provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current us market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The video game market in US market analysis includes type segment and geographical landscapes.
This study identifies the evolution of pc gaming and gaming console market as one of the prime reasons driving the video game market in US growth during the next few years.
The publisher’s robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading video game market in US vendors that include Activision Blizzard Inc., Alphabet Inc., Bluestack Systems Inc., Electronic Arts Inc., Microsoft Corp., Nintendo Co. Ltd., NVIDIA Corp., Sony Corp., Tencent Holdings Ltd., and Valve Corp..
Also, the video game market in US analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 – 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Offline – Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Online – Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Impact of COVID-19 pandemic and recovery by type segment
- Market opportunity by Type
Market Segmentation by Platform
- Market segments
- Comparison by Platform
- Mobile devices – Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Consoles – Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Computing devices – Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Platform
Customer landscape
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Activision Blizzard Inc.
- Alphabet Inc.
- Bluestack Systems Inc.
- Electronic Arts Inc.
- Microsoft Corp.
- Nintendo Co. Ltd.
- NVIDIA Corp.
- Sony Corp.
- Tencent Holdings Ltd.
- Valve Corp.
Appendix
