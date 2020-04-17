USA Mobile Market 2020: Infrastructure, Broadband, Operators – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “USA – Mobile Infrastructure, Broadband, Operators – Statistics and Analyses” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

This report provides analyses as well as key statistics and forecasts on the US mobile market. It also assesses telcos’ strategies, regulatory policies, and developments in the deployment of emerging technologies.

Key Developments

T-Mobile US merger with Sprint concluded;

Sprint signs MVNO deal with Altice USA;

Auction 103 finishes, raising $7.56 billion;

FCC authorises the use of LTE-U devices in the under-utilised 5GHz band;

AT&T launches national LTE-M service;

T-Mobile US secures additional 700MHz blocks for $1.3 billion;

AT&T closes down 2G infrastructure, reassigns spectrum for LTE;

Report update includes telcos operating and financial data to Q4 2019, recent market developments.

Growth in the US mobile subscriber base remains strong, with a penetration rate of about 127%.

Declining revenue from voice services is compensated for by high growth in mobile data use, itself supported by upgraded networks based on LTE technologies. Smartphone penetration is also high, which had encouraged mobile data use among subscribers. The major operators, led by AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile US, have partnered with vendors to trial 5G technologies and services and will be expanding their commercial services into 2019 or 2020. In addition, operators are working on the potential of NB-IoT, LTE-U and LTE-A technologies, in some respects as complementary technologies supported by 5G.

Major Recent Developments include the complex reserve auction for spectrum in the 600MHz band, which raised more than $19 billion. Although network operators must wait for spectrum allocations to be concluded, the additional 70MHz made available will go far to supporting mobile broadband in rural areas and improving network capacity.

In addition to the auction of 28GHz spectrum in late 2018 the FCC plans other auction in 2019 (for spectrum in the 24GHz, 37GHz, 39GHz and 49GHz bands) to increase the amount of spectrum available for 5G.

Companies Mentioned

AT&T Mobility

Verizon Wireless

Sprint Corporation

T-Mobile US

TracFone

MetroPCS Communications

Leap Wireless

Frontline

Alltel

US Cellular

Clearwire

Key Topics Covered

1 Market analysis

2 Mobile statistics

2.1 General statistics

2.2 Mobile voice

2.3 Mobile data

2.4 Mobile broadband

3 Regulatory issues

3.1 Public Safety Network

3.2 Mobile Number Portability (MNP)

3.3 Spectrum

3.4 Spectrum swaps and acquisitions

4 Mobile infrastructure

4.1 5G

4.2 4G (LTE)

4.3 3G

4.4 Other infrastructure developments

5 Major mobile operators

5.1 Industry body

5.2 AT&T

5.3 Verizon Wireless

5.4 T-Mobile US

5.5 Sprint Corporation

5.6 MVNOs

6 Mobile content and applications

6.1 Mobile music

6.2 M-payment

6.3 M-commerce

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/utjily

Contacts

ResearchAndMarkets.com



Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager



press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470



For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630



For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900