Use of Antiquated Security Methods Leaves Many U.S. Homes Vulnerable to Crime During Holidays, Survey Finds

TYSONS, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–U.S. homeowners may not be doing enough to protect their homes during the holidays, new survey results from Alarm.com (Nasdaq: ALRM) suggest. The combination of doorstep package deliveries, new items inside the home, and families traveling creates a target-rich environment for criminals. Yet, the survey indicates that most homeowners still rely largely on antiquated security methods to deter crime, such as stopping the mail, leaving lights on or asking a neighbor to watch their home while away. Only a quarter of respondents say they have a security system or cameras installed to help protect their home.

“ The holidays are for celebrating with friends and loved ones, but also are a perfect reminder to make sure we’re properly protecting our homes and everyone in them,” said Anne Ferguson, VP of marketing at Alarm.com. “ Some old-school approaches can waste energy or put an added burden on others, but most important, criminals themselves say they often aren’t effective deterrents. Savvy homeowners are turning to modern security technology for ways to protect and manage their home that helps improve their lives.”

The survey of 10,000 U.S. homeowners was conducted for Alarm.com by OnePoll. Alarm.com offers the following smart home tips to help homeowners feel more confident in their home security during the holidays:

Don’t leave gifts out for package thieves. Bring packages inside immediately or have delivery people put them safely inside your home using a doorbell camera and smart lock.

Bring packages inside immediately or have delivery people put them safely inside your home using a doorbell camera and smart lock. Secure all access points. Avoid the dreaded “Did I close the garage door?” feeling by getting reminders and remotely controlling locks and garage doors if you leave without securing them.

Avoid the dreaded “Did I close the garage door?” feeling by getting reminders and remotely controlling locks and garage doors if you leave without securing them. Ditch the spare key. Rather than risk losing hidden spare keys, or worse, having a burglar find them, smart locks with dedicated codes can help you keep track of who’s coming and going.

Rather than risk losing hidden spare keys, or worse, having a burglar find them, smart locks with dedicated codes can help you keep track of who’s coming and going. Get a smart home security system . Burglars look for security systems with outdoor cameras and automated lighting when picking their targets, and most will go elsewhere if they spot them.

. Burglars look for security systems with outdoor cameras and automated lighting when picking their targets, and most will go elsewhere if they spot them. Think beyond standalone devices. They can be effective but have limited capabilities, so consider a professionally installed and monitored system that easily connects a wide-range of devices for whole-home protection.

Free information about other home security concerns as well as helpful questions to ask when choosing a home security system are available at www.alarm.com/blog.

