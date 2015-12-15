ValGenesis Inc. Secures $24 Million Investment from Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ValGenesis, Inc. (“ValGenesis”), the market leader in Enterprise Validation Lifecycle Management Systems (VLMS), announced the closing of a $24 million investment from Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital. Proceeds will bolster sales and accelerate ValGenesis’ focus on innovation in digital validation technologies and global deployment.

ValGenesis is the inventor and first-mover to digitize the validation lifecycle process. ValGenesis VLMS is the industry’s first, proven, 100% end-to-end paperless validation lifecycle management solution, trusted by global life science organizations as a system of record for validation. Covering the entire validation lifecycle process, ValGenesis VLMS delivers technology solutions that are validated, fully configurable, and rapidly deployable through a private secured Cloud.

“The world of digitalization has emerged so strongly that today it is an inescapable part of life broadly and specifically in the life science industry. Technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), the internet of things (IoT), and augmented reality (AR) are essential for supporting remote process management, including validation in the life science industry. ValGenesis is at the cutting edge of digital validation technology and is trusted by over 30 of the top 50 global life science companies. We are thrilled to secure this funding from Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital; it will help us aggressively pursue our vision of becoming the de facto standard for digital validation lifecycle management,” says Dr. Siva Samy, CEO & Chief Product Strategist of ValGenesis, Inc.

“Digitization of backend processes and workflow automation is a rapidly emerging area of growth for healthcare and life sciences companies. As a market leader, ValGenesis offers a fit-for-purpose platform for validation lifecycle management, resulting in significant cost and time efficiencies for global, compliance focused organizations,” said Melissa Daniels, Managing Director, Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital. “We believe ValGenesis’ VLMS offers a compelling value proposition, and are excited to partner with Dr. Samy, a visionary in the VLMS market, to support the company as it continues on its growth trajectory.”

The funding builds on a successful 2020 during which ValGenesis augmented its VLMS to leverage new, cutting-edge digital validation technologies, helping ValGenesis build up a large customer base across the globe. With the latest round of investment, ValGenesis will continue to focus on driving innovative validation technology solutions that solve today’s most significant challenges in the life science industry.

About ValGenesis

ValGenesis, Inc. is the creator of an innovative software platform that serves as a foundation for managing compliance-based validation activities in life science companies. ValGenesis, Inc. is the provider of the first enterprise application for efficient management of corporate validation lifecycle processes. This solution is fully compliant with U.S. FDA 21 CFR Part 11 and Annex 11 requirements. As the first fully paperless solution for electronic management of validation execution and approval, ValGenesis was selected by an industry peer review committee to receive the Parenteral Drug Association (PDA) New Innovative Technology Award in 2005.

For more information, visit www.valgenesis.com.

About Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital

Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital is the growth-focused private investment platform within Morgan Stanley Investment Management. Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital targets growth equity and credit investments within technology, healthcare, consumer, digital media, and other high-growth sectors. For over three decades, Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital has successfully pursued growth investment opportunities and has completed investments in over 200 companies leveraging the global brand and network of Morgan Stanley. For further information about Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital, please visit www.morganstanley.com/im/expansioncapital.

