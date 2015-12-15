ViewSonic Donates $25,000 to Riverside County Esports League

BREA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#RCOE—ViewSonic Corp., a leading global provider of display solutions, announced today charitable contributions in the amount of $25,000 to the Riverside County Esports League. This donation will enable students to earn scholarships through their participation in the federation as well as help develop online curriculum for esports related content.

The Riverside County Esports League provides scholarship opportunities through esports participation to students from 23 districts and 450 schools. The esports federation prides itself on building talented communities of interconnected players who display leadership, accountability, commitment, and fortitude. The Riverside league has grown to 285 participants and has competed in over 18 individual tournaments for middle and high school students. The league provides an outlet for students, focusing on character development and self-identity. The connection and community esports brings has been an especially beneficial outlet for students during the pandemic.

“We’re very excited to be partnering with one of California’s largest esports leagues,” said Jeff Muto, business line director at ViewSonic. “We believe this scholarship fund can further the mission of esports in education and provide students the support needed to further their education goals. ViewSonic continues to support activities that motivate and engage students and allow them to be more creative.”

“We are grateful to ViewSonic Corp. for its unwavering support of our students and the esports league. During the pandemic, esports has served as an exciting activity to engage students through a combination of modern technology and gaming with academic and interpersonal skills in a virtual environment,” said Dr. Edwin Gomez, Riverside County Superintendent of Schools.

ViewSonic continues to expand their charitable contributions under the Empowering Future Generations initiatives which is designed to identify and support schools and organizations in need of technology resources. With the global esports market valued at $612 million, with an audience of 134 million, according to SuperData, it is only predicted to grow. Universities across the United States are diving into this emerging market with scholarship programs and competitive teams and ViewSonic is humbled and thrilled to be a part of this growing, diverse community.

ViewSonic has a full line of award-winning gaming monitors designed for entry-level gamers to gaming enthusiasts with models that deliver complete immersion and responsiveness for the ultimate gaming experience. Engineered with tournament-grade features, these monitors are designed to give students the edge needed for any gaming environment.

About ViewSonic

Founded in California, ViewSonic is a leading global provider of visual solutions and conducts business in over 100 countries worldwide. As an innovator and visionary, ViewSonic is committed to providing comprehensive hardware and software solutions that include monitors, projectors, digital signage, ViewBoard® interactive displays, and myViewBoard™ software ecosystem. With over 30 years of expertise in visual displays, ViewSonic has established a strong position for delivering innovative and reliable solutions for education, enterprise, consumer, and professional markets and helping customers “See the Difference.” To find out more about ViewSonic, please visit www.viewsonic.com.

About RCOE

RCOE is a service agency supporting the county’s 23 school districts that serve more than 430,000 students. RCOE services include administrative support to districts, programs for preschool, special education, pregnant minor, correctional, migrant and vocational students. In addition, the organization provides professional training, support and resources for more than 18,000 teachers, administrators and staff throughout the 7,000 square miles of Riverside County. Learn more at www.rcoe.us

