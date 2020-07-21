Wind River Recognized as #1 in Edge Compute OS Platforms

NEWS HIGHLIGHTS

Wind River overtakes Microsoft to become overall leader in edge compute OS market.

Wind River continues its global market leadership in both the real-time operating system and commercial embedded Linux categories according to the latest reports from VDC Research.

The role of intelligent systems gains new significance as a constantly changing digital world will live on the network edge and depend on real-time performance, reliability, security, and safety.

ALAMEDA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Wind River®, a leader in delivering software for the intelligent edge, upholds its long-standing ranking as the technology leader in the real-time operating system (RTOS) and commercial Linux categories with its flagship VxWorks® and Wind River Linux, according to VDC Research. The company has also surpassed Microsoft as the overall commercial leader in the edge compute OS market.

“The next generation of compute will rely on the intelligent edge, infusing AI to automate processes and drive autonomous decision making. With all this activity flowing through the edge, ensuring the right selection of architectures and technologies will be critical,” said Wind River President and CEO Kevin Dallas. “We are committed to helping our customers realize the digital transformation of their business with industry leading edge compute technology that includes cloud native capabilities for the full lifecycle of their products.”

In VDC’s latest report, “The Global Market for IoT & Embedded Operating Systems,” Wind River is ranked as the market leader in the following categories:

Total IoT and embedded OS revenue

Commercial embedded Linux global revenues

RTOS global revenues

The report covers the global market for IoT and embedded operating systems and related services by OS type, geographic region, and vertical market. As industries increasingly adopt cloud native architectures and applications, with massive amounts of data and intelligence constantly flowing through the edge of the network, the role of embedded systems and devices will continue to grow in significance. Technology leaders recognize that “deploy once and leave alone” is not a viable solution to the digital world that will live on the network edge and require applications that are highly adaptive and need constant re-deployment.

“Even with the unprecedented market consequences of COVID-19, we foresee high demand for real-time capabilities across markets for mission-critical applications,” said Chris Rommel, executive vice president at VDC Research. “Wind River leads the overall embedded OS market with an extensive portfolio of products and services that is able to meet the diverse range of edge compute needs across the telecommunications/networking, industrial automation, and aerospace and defense vertical industries.”

As a greater percentage of compute workloads move away from data centers and to the edge, companies most able to leverage the vast amount of powerful, real time information will be the ones to have effectively sought out digital transformation. While digital transformation is tough, and only 28% of the Global 2000 are actively succeeding in digitally transforming,1 it will become increasingly essential to transform how teams develop, deploy and operate embedded devices and infuse them with capabilities like AI, in order to build greater levels of automation, autonomy, and knowledge.

Additionally, recent research conducted during the COVID-19 pandemic indicates that the enterprises focused on digitally transforming have a much higher propensity to accelerate key technology investments compared to those who are merely trying to survive the current economic climate. Technology leaders in the U.S. are realigning their focus during the pandemic and increasing spend on areas such as 5G (by 37%), cloud-based application development (35%), container-based development (38%), IoT (33%), and applications at the edge (25%).2

With its comprehensive software portfolio, Wind River supports a range of workflows for a digital world, whether teams seek the inclusion of open source offerings, an RTOS, or a combination. This flexibility allows companies to deliver products that leverage the latest community-driven innovations while meeting the safety, security and reliability requirements for mission-critical applications. Architecting and utilizing cloud native infrastructure that enables the development, deployment, operations and servicing of devices and systems throughout their entire lifecycle must be part of an organization’s DNA in order to succeed in a digitally transformed world.

More information about how Wind River is helping companies digitally transform for the intelligent edge is available at www.windriver.com/new-intelligent-edge/.

