Wipro Limited Announces Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2020 Under IFRS

BANGALORE, India & EAST BRUNSWICK, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#IFRS–Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO) today announced financial results under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.

Highlights of the Results

Results for the Quarter ended June 30, 2020:

Gross Revenue was Rs 149.1 billion ($2.0 billion 1 ), an increase of 1.3% YoY

), an increase of 1.3% YoY IT Services Segment Revenue was at $1,921.6 million 1 , a decrease of 5.7% YoY

, a decrease of 5.7% YoY Non-GAAP 2 constant currency IT Services Segment Revenue decreased by 4.4% YoY

constant currency IT Services Segment Revenue decreased by 4.4% YoY IT Services Operating Margin 3 for the quarter was at 19.0%, an expansion of 0.6% YoY

for the quarter was at 19.0%, an expansion of 0.6% YoY Net Income for the quarter was Rs 23.9 billion ($316.5 million 1 ), an increase of 0.1% YoY

), an increase of 0.1% YoY Earnings Per Share for the quarter was at Rs 4.20 ($0.06 1 ), an increase of 5.7% YoY

), an increase of 5.7% YoY Operating Cash Flows was at Rs 41.8 billion ($553.6 million1), which is 174.9% of Net Income

Performance for the quarter ended June 30, 2020

Thierry Delaporte, CEO and Managing Director said, “I am deeply honored to lead Wipro, an extraordinary company and an exemplary corporate citizen with a deep technology heritage built on a strong foundation of values. I have great respect for the work done by the Azim Premji Foundation, its 67% economic ownership of Wipro adds greater meaning to what we do. Profitable growth will be the most important priority on my agenda. I am confident that we will be able to deliver long-term, sustainable growth in the interest of all our stakeholders.”

Jatin Dalal, Chief Financial Officer said, “We expanded the margins during the quarter, despite lower revenues, on the back of solid execution of several operational improvements and rupee depreciation. We also continued to sustain robust cash generation with Operating Cash Flows at 174.9% of Net income.”

IT Services

Wipro continued its momentum in winning large deals with our customers as described below:

Wipro has been selected by John Lewis Partnership, one of the UK’s leading retail groups, as a strategic partner to help drive its retail transformation agenda. As part of this, Wipro will deliver state-of-the-art technology infrastructure services, leveraging its capabilities in Cloud, Digital, Cyber Security, Wipro HOLMES™ our Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Automation Platform

Wipro has been awarded a strategic, multi-year infrastructure modernization and digital transformation services engagement by Germany-based energy company E.ON. Wipro will transform E.ON’s legacy data center operations to a hybrid cloud model by leveraging its strong energy value chain expertise in a prosumer driven world, Boundary Less Enterprise (BLE) framework and Wipro HOLMES™. Wipro’s consumption-based hybrid cloud hosting strategy will ensure a superior and secure customer environment spanning Perimeter & Endpoint security, threat detection & response, and Privileged Access Management (PAM)

Wipro has won a managed services contract from a multinational European automobile manufacturer to modernize and automate its engineering operations, leveraging Digital Rig, the client’s differentiated digital solution. With its strong domain expertise, globally-integrated delivery model and Wipro HOLMES™, Wipro will drive major transformations to enhance service quality and user experience

Wipro has won a strategic multi-year engagement with a leading global investment management firm to transform and manage its entire technology development services and infrastructure. The scope includes applications development and maintenance, quality engineering services, and infrastructure services comprising datacenter operations, networks, and service desk support. This contract adds to the operations engagement that the customer awarded Wipro last year. Wipro will leverage its strong digital expertise and hyper automation capabilities powered by Wipro HOLMES™ to transform the client’s application and infrastructure estate, driving additional synergies via an integrated technology-infrastructure-operations construct

Digital & Cloud Application Services Highlights

We continue to see increasing traction in digital oriented deals as illustrated below:

Wipro has secured a contract from a US-based food distribution company to deploy its CoTrack solution to meet the demands of the changing workplace due to the current pandemic. This wearable solution will enable the customer to maintain social distancing within the distribution center by sending real-time alerts in case of any violation. The solution will also enable contact tracing

Wipro has secured a strategic cloud contract from a food and beverage conglomerate to transform their operations and accelerate their digital journey, by improving agility, scalability and cost efficiencies. Wipro will strengthen advanced analytics capabilities to drive business value and offer analytical services to all entities within the organization

Wipro has won a digital engagement with a European health system to build and accelerate AI-powered applications and services, helping improve healthcare access and treatment for its patients

A US-based multinational conglomerate has selected Wipro to transform their Identity & Access Management services to meet the demands of the new normal. As part of the engagement, Wipro will enhance the customer’s current security environment and enable them to transition to the new solution

Wipro’s crowdsourcing platform Topcoder has won a data science challenge from the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation working with the NASA Tournament Lab. This challenge seeks to improve short-term streamflow forecasts via a year-long competition. Accurate stream flow forecasts enable efficient operation of water resource systems and may also be used as warning for floods. Participants will develop and implement their methods for locations across the western United States and attempt to outperform the current streamflow forecasts

Partner and Analyst Recognition

Wipro Limited has been recognized as the Application Innovation and Data Estate Modernization 2020 Microsoft Partner of the Year for our achievements in the Azure category

for our achievements in the Azure category Wipro has been awarded the Storage Ecosystem Partner of the Year 2020 by Hewlett Packard Enterprise for storage solutions

by Hewlett Packard Enterprise for storage solutions Wipro was positioned as a Leader in IDC MarketScape EMEA Digital Transformation Service Providers for Oil and Gas Industry (Doc #EUR146159020, Apr 2020)

Wipro was positioned as a Leader in IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Cloud Professional Services 2020 Vendor Assessment (Doc #US45439120, Apr 2020)

Wipro was recognized as a Leader in Everest Group’s Internet of Things (IoT) Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2020

Wipro was recognized as a Leader in Everest Group’s Open Banking IT Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2020

Wipro was positioned as a Leader in Everest Group’s IT Security Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2020

Wipro was recognized as a Leader in Everest Group’s Healthcare Payer Operations – Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2020

Wipro was featured in HFS TOP 10 Salesforce services 2020

Wipro was positioned as a Leader in multiple quadrants in 2020 ISG Provider Lens™ Microsoft Ecosystem Report for USA and Germany

Wipro was positioned as a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud Infrastructure Professional and Managed Services, Worldwide, Craig Lowery et al., 4 May 2020

Disclaimer: Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

State of IT Infrastructure 2020 Report

Wipro released its ‘State of IT Infrastructure 2020’ report which provides a multi-dimensional view of how the COVID-19 pandemic will impact IT infrastructure trends in the immediate future

IT Products

IT Products Segment Revenue for the quarter was Rs 2.3 billion ($29.9 million 1 )

) IT Products Segment Results for the quarter was a profit of Rs 0.12 billion ($1.6 million1)

India business from State Run Enterprises (SRE)

India SRE Segment Revenue for the quarter was Rs 2.1 billion ($28.0 million 1 )

) India SRE Segment Results for the quarter was a loss of Rs 0.10 billion ($1.3 million1)

Please refer to the table at the end for reconciliation between IFRS IT Services Revenue and IT Services Revenue on a non-GAAP constant currency basis.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains non-GAAP financial measures within the meaning of Regulation G and Item 10(e) of Regulation S-K. Such non-GAAP financial measures are measures of our historical or future performance, financial position or cash flows that are adjusted to exclude or include amounts that are excluded or included, as the case may be, from the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with IFRS.

The table at the end provides IT Services Revenue on a constant currency basis, which is a non-GAAP financial measure that is calculated by translating IT Services Revenue from the current reporting period into U.S. dollars based on the currency conversion rate in effect for the prior reporting period. We refer to growth rates in constant currency so that business results may be viewed without the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, thereby facilitating period-to-period comparisons of our business performance. Further, in the normal course of business, we may divest a portion of our business which may not be strategic. We refer to the growth rates in both reported and constant currency adjusting for such divestments in order to represent the comparable growth rates.

This non-GAAP financial measure is not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with IFRS and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. In addition to this non-GAAP measure, the financial statements prepared in accordance with IFRS and the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures with the most directly comparable IFRS financial measure should be carefully evaluated.

Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, prepared under IFRS, along with individual business segment reports, are available in the Investors section of our website www.wipro.com

Quarterly Conference Call

We will hold an earnings conference call today at 06:45 p.m. Indian Standard Time (09:15 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time) to discuss our performance for the quarter. The audio from the conference call will be available online through a web-cast and can be accessed at the following link- https://links.ccwebcast.com/?EventId=WIP200714

An audio recording of the management discussions and the question and answer session will be available online and will be accessible in the Investor Relations section of our website at www.wipro.com

About Wipro Limited

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO) is a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company. We harness the power of cognitive computing, hyper-automation, robotics, cloud, analytics and emerging technologies to help our clients adapt to the digital world and make them successful. A company recognized globally for its comprehensive portfolio of services, strong commitment to sustainability and good corporate citizenship, we have over 180,000 dedicated employees serving clients across six continents. Together, we discover ideas and connect the dots to build a better and a bold new future.

Forward-Looking Statements

The forward-looking statements contained herein represent Wipro’s beliefs regarding future events, many of which are by their nature, inherently uncertain and outside Wipro’s control. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Wipro’s growth prospects, its future financial operating results, and its plans, expectations and intentions. Wipro cautions readers that the forward-looking statements contained herein are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated by such statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding fluctuations in our earnings, revenue and profits, our ability to generate and manage growth, complete proposed corporate actions, intense competition in IT services, our ability to maintain our cost advantage, wage increases in India, our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, time and cost overruns on fixed-price, fixed-time frame contracts, client concentration, restrictions on immigration, our ability to manage our international operations, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, disruptions in telecommunication networks, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, liability for damages on our service contracts, the success of the companies in which we make strategic investments, withdrawal of fiscal governmental incentives, political instability, war, legal restrictions on raising capital or acquiring companies outside India, unauthorized use of our intellectual property and general economic conditions affecting our business and industry. The conditions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic could decrease technology spending, adversely affect demand for our products, affect the rate of customer spending and could adversely affect our customers’ ability or willingness to purchase our offerings, delay prospective customers’ purchasing decisions, adversely impact our ability to provide on-site consulting services and our inability to deliver our customers or delay the provisioning of our offerings, all of which could adversely affect our future sales, operating results and overall financial performance. Our operations may also be negatively affected by a range of external factors related to the COVID-19 pandemic that are not within our control.

Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, Annual Reports on Form 20-F. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. We may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. We do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time by us or on our behalf.

For the convenience of the readers, the amounts in Indian Rupees in this release have been translated into United States Dollars at the certified foreign exchange rate of US$1 = Rs 75.53, as published by the Federal Reserve Board of Governors on June 30, 2020. However, the realized exchange rate in our IT Services business segment for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 was US$1= Rs 75.95 Constant currency revenue for a period is the product of volumes in that period times the average actual exchange rate of the corresponding comparative period IT Services Operating Margin refers to Segment Results Total as reflected in IFRS financials

WIPRO LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (Rs in millions, except share and per share data, unless otherwise stated) As at March 31, 2020 As at June 30, 2020 Convenience translation



into US dollar in millions



Refer footnote 1 ASSETS Goodwill 131,012 131,596 1,742 Intangible assets 16,362 15,501 205 Property, plant and equipment 81,120 81,843 1,084 Right-of-Use assets 16,748 16,018 212 Financial assets Investments 9,302 8,875 118 Trade receivables 6,049 6,047 80 Other financial assets 5,881 6,354 84 Investments accounted for using the equity method 1,383 1,412 19 Deferred tax assets 6,005 3,073 41 Non-current tax assets 11,414 11,821 157 Other non-current assets 11,935 11,457 152 Total non-current assets 297,211 293,997 3,894 Inventories 1,865 1,644 22 Financial assets Derivative assets 3,025 1,666 22 Investments 189,635 213,865 2,832 Cash and cash equivalents 144,499 159,443 2,111 Trade receivables 104,474 93,023 1,232 Unbilled receivables 25,209 24,659 326 Other financial assets 8,614 10,526 139 Contract assets 17,143 16,301 216 Current tax assets 2,882 2,400 32 Other current assets 22,505 23,584 312 Total current assets 519,851 547,111 7,244 TOTAL ASSETS 817,062 841,108 11,138 EQUITY Share capital 11,427 11,429 151 Share premium 1,275 1,568 21 Retained earnings 476,103 494,659 6,549 Share-based payment reserve 1,550 1,512 20 SEZ Re-investment reserve 43,804 49,234 652 Other components of equity 23,299 28,352 375 Equity attributable to the equity holders of the Company 557,458 586,754 7,768 Non-controlling interest 1,875 1,062 14 TOTAL EQUITY 559,333 587,816 7,782 LIABILITIES Financial liabilities Long – term loans and borrowings 4,840 4,747 63 Derivative liabilities 138 85 1 Lease liabilities 12,638 12,744 169 Other financial liabilities 151 192 3 Deferred tax liabilities 2,825 2,261 30 Non-current tax liabilities 13,205 13,060 173 Other non-current liabilities 7,537 8,293 110 Provisions 2 4 ^ Total non-current liabilities 41,336 41,386 549 Financial liabilities Loans, borrowings and bank overdrafts 73,202 69,490 920 Derivative liabilities 7,231 2,740 36 Trade payables and accrued expenses 78,129 75,057 995 Lease liabilities 6,560 7,080 94 Other financial liabilities 899 885 12 Contract liabilities 18,775 18,279 242 Current tax liabilities 11,731 13,970 185 Other current liabilities 19,254 23,546 312 Provisions 612 859 11 Total current liabilities 216,393 211,906 2,807 TOTAL LIABILITIES 257,729 253,292 3,356 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 817,062 841,108 11,138 ^ Value is less than 1

WIPRO LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME (Rs in millions, except share and per share data, unless otherwise stated) Three months ended June 30, 2019 2020 2020 Convenience translation



into US dollar in millions



Refer footnote 1 Revenues 147,161 149,131 1,974 Cost of revenues (104,273) (103,700) (1,373) Gross profit 42,888 45,431 601 Selling and marketing expenses (10,953) (9,789) (130) General and administrative expenses (8,119) (10,006) (132) Foreign exchange gains/(losses), net 858 1,205 16 Other operating income 699 97 1 Results from operating activities 25,373 26,938 356 Finance expenses (1,584) (1,299) (17) Finance and other income 6,947 5,281 70 Share of net profit /(loss) of associates accounted for using the equity method (16) 31 ^ Profit before tax 30,720 30,951 409 Income tax expense (6,699) (6,838) (91) Profit for the period 24,021 24,113 318 Profit attributable to: Equity holders of the Company 23,874 23,902 315 Non-controlling interest 147 211 3 Profit for the period 24,021 24,113 318 Earnings per equity share: Attributable to equity holders of the Company Basic 3.97 4.20 0.06 Diluted 3.96 4.19 0.06 Weighted average number of equity shares used in computing earnings per equity share Basic 6,010,597,369 5,693,348,171 5,693,348,171 Diluted 6,025,352,442 5,703,168,248 5,703,168,248 ^ Value is less than 1

Additional Information:

Particulars Three months ended Year ended June 30,



2020 March 31,



2020 June 30,



2019 March 31,



2020 Audited Audited Audited Audited Revenue IT Services BFSI 44,828 46,690 45,395 184,457 Health BU 19,760 20,589 18,871 78,240 CBU 23,179 25,669 22,366 97,008 ENU 19,279 19,570 18,432 76,443 TECH 19,670 19,503 18,660 75,895 MFG 11,820 12,486 11,336 48,158 COMM 7,420 8,453 8,454 33,840 Total of IT Services 145,956 152,960 143,514 594,041 IT Products 2,258 2,792 2,409 11,010 ISRE 2,117 2,341 2,143 8,400 Reconciling Items 5 10 (47) (50) Total Revenue 150,336 158,103 148,019 613,401 Other operating Income IT Services 97 395 699 1,144 Total Other Operating Income 97 395 699 1,144 Segment Result IT Services BFSI 8,517 8,144 9,335 34,132 Health BU 2,728 3,049 2,929 12,027 CBU 4,419 4,546 3,506 16,729 ENU 3,569 3,766 2,196 12,176 TECH 4,167 3,906 3,526 14,312 MFG 2,228 2,336 2,092 9,252 COMM 891 1,330 1,518 5,336 Unallocated 1,206 (547) 720 2,577 Other Operating Income 97 395 699 1,144 Total of IT Services 27,822 26,925 26,521 107,685 IT Products 124 116 (407) (282) ISRE (100) (481) (636) (1,822) Reconciling Items (908) (171) (105) 149 Total 26,938 26,389 25,373 105,730 Finance Expense (1,299) (1,653) (1,584) (7,328) Finance and Other Income 5,281 4,907 6,947 24,081 Share of net profit/ (loss) of associates accounted for using the equity method 31 13 (16) 29 Profit before tax 30,951 29,656 30,720 122,512

The Company is organized into the following operating segments: IT Services, IT Products and India State Run Enterprise segment (ISRE).

IT Services: The IT Services segment primarily consists of IT Service offerings to customers organized by industry verticals.

The industry verticals are as follows: Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Health Business unit (Health BU), Consumer Business unit (CBU), Energy, Natural Resources & Utilities (ENU), Manufacturing (MFG), Technology (TECH) and Communications (COMM). Key service offerings to customers includes software application development and maintenance, research and development services for hardware and software design, business application services, analytics, consulting, infrastructure outsourcing services and business process services.

IT Products: The Company is a value-added reseller of desktops, servers, notebooks, storage products, networking solutions and packaged software for leading international brands. In certain total outsourcing contracts of the IT Services segment, the Company delivers hardware, software products and other related deliverables. Revenue relating to the above items is reported as revenue from the sale of IT Products.

India State Run Enterprise segment (ISRE): This segment consists of IT Services offerings to entities/ departments owned or controlled by the Government of India and/ or any State Governments.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Constant Currency IT Services Revenue to IT Services Revenue as per IFRS ($MN)

Three Months ended June 30, 2020 IT Services Revenue as per IFRS $ 1921.6 Effect of Foreign currency exchange movement $ 27.6 Non-GAAP Constant Currency IT Services Revenue based on exchange rates of comparable period in previous year $ 1949.2

