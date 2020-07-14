Wipro Limited Announces Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2020 Under IFRS
IT Services Operating Margin3 for the quarter was at 19.0%
Earnings Per Share up by 5.7% YoY
BANGALORE, India & EAST BRUNSWICK, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#IFRS–Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO) today announced financial results under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.
Highlights of the Results
Results for the Quarter ended June 30, 2020:
- Gross Revenue was Rs 149.1 billion ($2.0 billion1), an increase of 1.3% YoY
- IT Services Segment Revenue was at $1,921.6 million1, a decrease of 5.7% YoY
- Non-GAAP2 constant currency IT Services Segment Revenue decreased by 4.4% YoY
- IT Services Operating Margin3 for the quarter was at 19.0%, an expansion of 0.6% YoY
- Net Income for the quarter was Rs 23.9 billion ($316.5 million1), an increase of 0.1% YoY
- Earnings Per Share for the quarter was at Rs 4.20 ($0.061), an increase of 5.7% YoY
- Operating Cash Flows was at Rs 41.8 billion ($553.6 million1), which is 174.9% of Net Income
Performance for the quarter ended June 30, 2020
Thierry Delaporte, CEO and Managing Director said, “I am deeply honored to lead Wipro, an extraordinary company and an exemplary corporate citizen with a deep technology heritage built on a strong foundation of values. I have great respect for the work done by the Azim Premji Foundation, its 67% economic ownership of Wipro adds greater meaning to what we do. Profitable growth will be the most important priority on my agenda. I am confident that we will be able to deliver long-term, sustainable growth in the interest of all our stakeholders.”
Jatin Dalal, Chief Financial Officer said, “We expanded the margins during the quarter, despite lower revenues, on the back of solid execution of several operational improvements and rupee depreciation. We also continued to sustain robust cash generation with Operating Cash Flows at 174.9% of Net income.”
IT Services
Wipro continued its momentum in winning large deals with our customers as described below:
- Wipro has been selected by John Lewis Partnership, one of the UK’s leading retail groups, as a strategic partner to help drive its retail transformation agenda. As part of this, Wipro will deliver state-of-the-art technology infrastructure services, leveraging its capabilities in Cloud, Digital, Cyber Security, Wipro HOLMES™ our Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Automation Platform
- Wipro has been awarded a strategic, multi-year infrastructure modernization and digital transformation services engagement by Germany-based energy company E.ON. Wipro will transform E.ON’s legacy data center operations to a hybrid cloud model by leveraging its strong energy value chain expertise in a prosumer driven world, Boundary Less Enterprise (BLE) framework and Wipro HOLMES™. Wipro’s consumption-based hybrid cloud hosting strategy will ensure a superior and secure customer environment spanning Perimeter & Endpoint security, threat detection & response, and Privileged Access Management (PAM)
- Wipro has won a managed services contract from a multinational European automobile manufacturer to modernize and automate its engineering operations, leveraging Digital Rig, the client’s differentiated digital solution. With its strong domain expertise, globally-integrated delivery model and Wipro HOLMES™, Wipro will drive major transformations to enhance service quality and user experience
- Wipro has won a strategic multi-year engagement with a leading global investment management firm to transform and manage its entire technology development services and infrastructure. The scope includes applications development and maintenance, quality engineering services, and infrastructure services comprising datacenter operations, networks, and service desk support. This contract adds to the operations engagement that the customer awarded Wipro last year. Wipro will leverage its strong digital expertise and hyper automation capabilities powered by Wipro HOLMES™ to transform the client’s application and infrastructure estate, driving additional synergies via an integrated technology-infrastructure-operations construct
Digital & Cloud Application Services Highlights
We continue to see increasing traction in digital oriented deals as illustrated below:
- Wipro has secured a contract from a US-based food distribution company to deploy its CoTrack solution to meet the demands of the changing workplace due to the current pandemic. This wearable solution will enable the customer to maintain social distancing within the distribution center by sending real-time alerts in case of any violation. The solution will also enable contact tracing
- Wipro has secured a strategic cloud contract from a food and beverage conglomerate to transform their operations and accelerate their digital journey, by improving agility, scalability and cost efficiencies. Wipro will strengthen advanced analytics capabilities to drive business value and offer analytical services to all entities within the organization
- Wipro has won a digital engagement with a European health system to build and accelerate AI-powered applications and services, helping improve healthcare access and treatment for its patients
- A US-based multinational conglomerate has selected Wipro to transform their Identity & Access Management services to meet the demands of the new normal. As part of the engagement, Wipro will enhance the customer’s current security environment and enable them to transition to the new solution
- Wipro’s crowdsourcing platform Topcoder has won a data science challenge from the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation working with the NASA Tournament Lab. This challenge seeks to improve short-term streamflow forecasts via a year-long competition. Accurate stream flow forecasts enable efficient operation of water resource systems and may also be used as warning for floods. Participants will develop and implement their methods for locations across the western United States and attempt to outperform the current streamflow forecasts
Partner and Analyst Recognition
- Wipro Limited has been recognized as the Application Innovation and Data Estate Modernization 2020 Microsoft Partner of the Year for our achievements in the Azure category
- Wipro has been awarded the Storage Ecosystem Partner of the Year 2020 by Hewlett Packard Enterprise for storage solutions
- Wipro was positioned as a Leader in IDC MarketScape EMEA Digital Transformation Service Providers for Oil and Gas Industry (Doc #EUR146159020, Apr 2020)
- Wipro was positioned as a Leader in IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Cloud Professional Services 2020 Vendor Assessment (Doc #US45439120, Apr 2020)
- Wipro was recognized as a Leader in Everest Group’s Internet of Things (IoT) Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2020
- Wipro was recognized as a Leader in Everest Group’s Open Banking IT Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2020
- Wipro was positioned as a Leader in Everest Group’s IT Security Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2020
- Wipro was recognized as a Leader in Everest Group’s Healthcare Payer Operations – Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2020
- Wipro was featured in HFS TOP 10 Salesforce services 2020
- Wipro was positioned as a Leader in multiple quadrants in 2020 ISG Provider Lens™ Microsoft Ecosystem Report for USA and Germany
- Wipro was positioned as a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud Infrastructure Professional and Managed Services, Worldwide, Craig Lowery et al., 4 May 2020
Disclaimer: Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
State of IT Infrastructure 2020 Report
Wipro released its ‘State of IT Infrastructure 2020’ report which provides a multi-dimensional view of how the COVID-19 pandemic will impact IT infrastructure trends in the immediate future
IT Products
- IT Products Segment Revenue for the quarter was Rs 2.3 billion ($29.9 million1)
- IT Products Segment Results for the quarter was a profit of Rs 0.12 billion ($1.6 million1)
India business from State Run Enterprises (SRE)
- India SRE Segment Revenue for the quarter was Rs 2.1 billion ($28.0 million1)
- India SRE Segment Results for the quarter was a loss of Rs 0.10 billion ($1.3 million1)
Please refer to the table at the end for reconciliation between IFRS IT Services Revenue and IT Services Revenue on a non-GAAP constant currency basis.
About Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release contains non-GAAP financial measures within the meaning of Regulation G and Item 10(e) of Regulation S-K. Such non-GAAP financial measures are measures of our historical or future performance, financial position or cash flows that are adjusted to exclude or include amounts that are excluded or included, as the case may be, from the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with IFRS.
The table at the end provides IT Services Revenue on a constant currency basis, which is a non-GAAP financial measure that is calculated by translating IT Services Revenue from the current reporting period into U.S. dollars based on the currency conversion rate in effect for the prior reporting period. We refer to growth rates in constant currency so that business results may be viewed without the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, thereby facilitating period-to-period comparisons of our business performance. Further, in the normal course of business, we may divest a portion of our business which may not be strategic. We refer to the growth rates in both reported and constant currency adjusting for such divestments in order to represent the comparable growth rates.
This non-GAAP financial measure is not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with IFRS and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. In addition to this non-GAAP measure, the financial statements prepared in accordance with IFRS and the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures with the most directly comparable IFRS financial measure should be carefully evaluated.
Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, prepared under IFRS, along with individual business segment reports, are available in the Investors section of our website www.wipro.com
Quarterly Conference Call
We will hold an earnings conference call today at 06:45 p.m. Indian Standard Time (09:15 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time) to discuss our performance for the quarter. The audio from the conference call will be available online through a web-cast and can be accessed at the following link- https://links.ccwebcast.com/?EventId=WIP200714
An audio recording of the management discussions and the question and answer session will be available online and will be accessible in the Investor Relations section of our website at www.wipro.com
About Wipro Limited
Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO) is a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company. We harness the power of cognitive computing, hyper-automation, robotics, cloud, analytics and emerging technologies to help our clients adapt to the digital world and make them successful. A company recognized globally for its comprehensive portfolio of services, strong commitment to sustainability and good corporate citizenship, we have over 180,000 dedicated employees serving clients across six continents. Together, we discover ideas and connect the dots to build a better and a bold new future.
Forward-Looking Statements
The forward-looking statements contained herein represent Wipro’s beliefs regarding future events, many of which are by their nature, inherently uncertain and outside Wipro’s control. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Wipro’s growth prospects, its future financial operating results, and its plans, expectations and intentions. Wipro cautions readers that the forward-looking statements contained herein are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated by such statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding fluctuations in our earnings, revenue and profits, our ability to generate and manage growth, complete proposed corporate actions, intense competition in IT services, our ability to maintain our cost advantage, wage increases in India, our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, time and cost overruns on fixed-price, fixed-time frame contracts, client concentration, restrictions on immigration, our ability to manage our international operations, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, disruptions in telecommunication networks, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, liability for damages on our service contracts, the success of the companies in which we make strategic investments, withdrawal of fiscal governmental incentives, political instability, war, legal restrictions on raising capital or acquiring companies outside India, unauthorized use of our intellectual property and general economic conditions affecting our business and industry. The conditions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic could decrease technology spending, adversely affect demand for our products, affect the rate of customer spending and could adversely affect our customers’ ability or willingness to purchase our offerings, delay prospective customers’ purchasing decisions, adversely impact our ability to provide on-site consulting services and our inability to deliver our customers or delay the provisioning of our offerings, all of which could adversely affect our future sales, operating results and overall financial performance. Our operations may also be negatively affected by a range of external factors related to the COVID-19 pandemic that are not within our control.
Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, Annual Reports on Form 20-F. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. We may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. We do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time by us or on our behalf.
- For the convenience of the readers, the amounts in Indian Rupees in this release have been translated into United States Dollars at the certified foreign exchange rate of US$1 = Rs 75.53, as published by the Federal Reserve Board of Governors on June 30, 2020. However, the realized exchange rate in our IT Services business segment for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 was US$1= Rs 75.95
- Constant currency revenue for a period is the product of volumes in that period times the average actual exchange rate of the corresponding comparative period
- IT Services Operating Margin refers to Segment Results Total as reflected in IFRS financials
|
WIPRO LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
|
(Rs in millions, except share and per share data, unless otherwise stated)
|
|
As at March 31, 2020
|
As at June 30, 2020
|
Convenience translation
|
ASSETS
|
|
Goodwill
|
|
131,012
|
131,596
|
1,742
|
Intangible assets
|
|
16,362
|
15,501
|
205
|
Property, plant and equipment
|
|
81,120
|
81,843
|
1,084
|
Right-of-Use assets
|
|
16,748
|
16,018
|
212
|
Financial assets
|
|
Investments
|
|
9,302
|
8,875
|
118
|
Trade receivables
|
|
6,049
|
6,047
|
80
|
Other financial assets
|
|
5,881
|
6,354
|
84
|
Investments accounted for using the equity method
|
|
1,383
|
1,412
|
19
|
Deferred tax assets
|
|
6,005
|
3,073
|
41
|
Non-current tax assets
|
|
11,414
|
11,821
|
157
|
Other non-current assets
|
|
11,935
|
11,457
|
152
|
Total non-current assets
|
|
297,211
|
293,997
|
3,894
|
Inventories
|
|
1,865
|
1,644
|
22
|
Financial assets
|
|
Derivative assets
|
|
3,025
|
1,666
|
22
|
Investments
|
|
189,635
|
213,865
|
2,832
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
144,499
|
159,443
|
2,111
|
Trade receivables
|
|
104,474
|
93,023
|
1,232
|
Unbilled receivables
|
|
25,209
|
24,659
|
326
|
Other financial assets
|
|
8,614
|
10,526
|
139
|
Contract assets
|
|
17,143
|
16,301
|
216
|
Current tax assets
|
|
2,882
|
2,400
|
32
|
Other current assets
|
|
22,505
|
23,584
|
312
|
Total current assets
|
|
519,851
|
547,111
|
7,244
|
|
TOTAL ASSETS
|
|
817,062
|
841,108
|
11,138
|
|
EQUITY
|
|
Share capital
|
|
11,427
|
11,429
|
151
|
Share premium
|
|
1,275
|
1,568
|
21
|
Retained earnings
|
|
476,103
|
494,659
|
6,549
|
Share-based payment reserve
|
|
1,550
|
1,512
|
20
|
SEZ Re-investment reserve
|
|
43,804
|
49,234
|
652
|
Other components of equity
|
|
23,299
|
28,352
|
375
|
Equity attributable to the equity holders of the Company
|
|
557,458
|
586,754
|
7,768
|
Non-controlling interest
|
|
1,875
|
1,062
|
14
|
TOTAL EQUITY
|
|
559,333
|
587,816
|
7,782
|
|
LIABILITIES
|
|
Financial liabilities
|
|
Long – term loans and borrowings
|
|
4,840
|
4,747
|
63
|
Derivative liabilities
|
|
138
|
85
|
1
|
Lease liabilities
|
|
12,638
|
12,744
|
169
|
Other financial liabilities
|
|
151
|
192
|
3
|
Deferred tax liabilities
|
|
2,825
|
2,261
|
30
|
Non-current tax liabilities
|
|
13,205
|
13,060
|
173
|
Other non-current liabilities
|
|
7,537
|
8,293
|
110
|
Provisions
|
|
2
|
4
|
^
|
Total non-current liabilities
|
|
41,336
|
41,386
|
549
|
Financial liabilities
|
|
Loans, borrowings and bank overdrafts
|
|
73,202
|
69,490
|
920
|
Derivative liabilities
|
|
7,231
|
2,740
|
36
|
Trade payables and accrued expenses
|
|
78,129
|
75,057
|
995
|
Lease liabilities
|
|
6,560
|
7,080
|
94
|
Other financial liabilities
|
|
899
|
885
|
12
|
Contract liabilities
|
|
18,775
|
18,279
|
242
|
Current tax liabilities
|
|
11,731
|
13,970
|
185
|
Other current liabilities
|
|
19,254
|
23,546
|
312
|
Provisions
|
|
612
|
859
|
11
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
216,393
|
211,906
|
2,807
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES
|
|
257,729
|
253,292
|
3,356
|
|
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
|
|
817,062
|
841,108
|
11,138
|
^ Value is less than 1
|
|
WIPRO LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME
|
(Rs in millions, except share and per share data, unless otherwise stated)
|
Three months ended June 30,
|
|
2019
|
2020
|
2020
|
|
Convenience translation
|
Revenues
|
|
147,161
|
149,131
|
1,974
|
Cost of revenues
|
|
(104,273)
|
(103,700)
|
(1,373)
|
Gross profit
|
|
42,888
|
45,431
|
601
|
|
Selling and marketing expenses
|
|
(10,953)
|
(9,789)
|
(130)
|
General and administrative expenses
|
|
(8,119)
|
(10,006)
|
(132)
|
Foreign exchange gains/(losses), net
|
|
858
|
1,205
|
16
|
Other operating income
|
|
699
|
97
|
1
|
Results from operating activities
|
|
25,373
|
26,938
|
356
|
|
Finance expenses
|
|
(1,584)
|
(1,299)
|
(17)
|
Finance and other income
|
|
6,947
|
5,281
|
70
|
Share of net profit /(loss) of associates accounted for using the equity method
|
|
(16)
|
31
|
^
|
Profit before tax
|
|
30,720
|
30,951
|
409
|
Income tax expense
|
|
(6,699)
|
(6,838)
|
(91)
|
Profit for the period
|
|
24,021
|
24,113
|
318
|
|
Profit attributable to:
|
|
Equity holders of the Company
|
|
23,874
|
23,902
|
315
|
Non-controlling interest
|
|
147
|
211
|
3
|
Profit for the period
|
|
24,021
|
24,113
|
318
|
|
Earnings per equity share:
|
|
Attributable to equity holders of the Company
|
|
Basic
|
|
3.97
|
4.20
|
0.06
|
Diluted
|
|
3.96
|
4.19
|
0.06
|
|
Weighted average number of equity shares
|
|
used in computing earnings per equity share
|
|
Basic
|
|
6,010,597,369
|
5,693,348,171
|
5,693,348,171
|
Diluted
|
|
6,025,352,442
|
5,703,168,248
|
5,703,168,248
|
^ Value is less than 1
|
Additional Information:
|
Particulars
|
Three months ended
|
Year ended
|
June 30,
|
March 31,
|
June 30,
|
March 31,
|
Audited
|
Audited
|
Audited
|
Audited
|
Revenue
|
IT Services
|
BFSI
|
44,828
|
46,690
|
45,395
|
184,457
|
Health BU
|
19,760
|
20,589
|
18,871
|
78,240
|
CBU
|
23,179
|
25,669
|
22,366
|
97,008
|
ENU
|
19,279
|
19,570
|
18,432
|
76,443
|
TECH
|
19,670
|
19,503
|
18,660
|
75,895
|
MFG
|
11,820
|
12,486
|
11,336
|
48,158
|
COMM
|
7,420
|
8,453
|
8,454
|
33,840
|
Total of IT Services
|
145,956
|
152,960
|
143,514
|
594,041
|
IT Products
|
2,258
|
2,792
|
2,409
|
11,010
|
ISRE
|
2,117
|
2,341
|
2,143
|
8,400
|
Reconciling Items
|
5
|
10
|
(47)
|
(50)
|
Total Revenue
|
150,336
|
158,103
|
148,019
|
613,401
|
Other operating Income
|
IT Services
|
97
|
395
|
699
|
1,144
|
Total Other Operating Income
|
97
|
395
|
699
|
1,144
|
Segment Result
|
IT Services
|
BFSI
|
8,517
|
8,144
|
9,335
|
34,132
|
Health BU
|
2,728
|
3,049
|
2,929
|
12,027
|
CBU
|
4,419
|
4,546
|
3,506
|
16,729
|
ENU
|
3,569
|
3,766
|
2,196
|
12,176
|
TECH
|
4,167
|
3,906
|
3,526
|
14,312
|
MFG
|
2,228
|
2,336
|
2,092
|
9,252
|
COMM
|
891
|
1,330
|
1,518
|
5,336
|
Unallocated
|
1,206
|
(547)
|
720
|
2,577
|
Other Operating Income
|
97
|
395
|
699
|
1,144
|
Total of IT Services
|
27,822
|
26,925
|
26,521
|
107,685
|
IT Products
|
124
|
116
|
(407)
|
(282)
|
ISRE
|
(100)
|
(481)
|
(636)
|
(1,822)
|
Reconciling Items
|
(908)
|
(171)
|
(105)
|
149
|
Total
|
26,938
|
26,389
|
25,373
|
105,730
|
Finance Expense
|
(1,299)
|
(1,653)
|
(1,584)
|
(7,328)
|
Finance and Other Income
|
5,281
|
4,907
|
6,947
|
24,081
|
Share of net profit/ (loss) of associates accounted for using the equity method
|
31
|
13
|
(16)
|
29
|
Profit before tax
|
30,951
|
29,656
|
30,720
|
122,512
The Company is organized into the following operating segments: IT Services, IT Products and India State Run Enterprise segment (ISRE).
IT Services: The IT Services segment primarily consists of IT Service offerings to customers organized by industry verticals.
The industry verticals are as follows: Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Health Business unit (Health BU), Consumer Business unit (CBU), Energy, Natural Resources & Utilities (ENU), Manufacturing (MFG), Technology (TECH) and Communications (COMM). Key service offerings to customers includes software application development and maintenance, research and development services for hardware and software design, business application services, analytics, consulting, infrastructure outsourcing services and business process services.
IT Products: The Company is a value-added reseller of desktops, servers, notebooks, storage products, networking solutions and packaged software for leading international brands. In certain total outsourcing contracts of the IT Services segment, the Company delivers hardware, software products and other related deliverables. Revenue relating to the above items is reported as revenue from the sale of IT Products.
India State Run Enterprise segment (ISRE): This segment consists of IT Services offerings to entities/ departments owned or controlled by the Government of India and/ or any State Governments.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Constant Currency IT Services Revenue to IT Services Revenue as per IFRS ($MN)
|
Three Months ended June 30, 2020
|
IT Services Revenue as per IFRS
|
$
|
1921.6
|
Effect of Foreign currency exchange movement
|
$
|
27.6
|
Non-GAAP Constant Currency IT Services Revenue based on exchange rates of comparable period in previous year
|
$
|
1949.2
Contacts
Contact for Investor Relations
Aparna Iyer
Phone: +91-80-6142 7139
iyer.aparna@wipro.com
Abhishek Kumar Jain
Phone: +91-9845791363
abhishekkumar.jain@wipro.com
Contact for Media & Press
Vipin Nair
Phone: +91-80-6142 7139
vipin.nair1@wipro.com